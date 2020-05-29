Goldman Sachs & Co. Managing Director Elected to Posse National Board of Directors

Press Releases The Posse Foundation Press Release

The Posse Foundation has welcomed Jennifer Kopylov, managing director at Goldman Sachs & Co., as the newest member of its national board of directors.

Jennifer Kopylov is a managing director in the Consumer Retail Group where she serves as sector captain for the food retail and food distribution sectors. She joined Goldman Sachs as an associate in 2009 and was named managing director in 2017. Prior to joining the firm, Jennifer worked at General Mills where she held various roles in the Information Systems division.



Jennifer earned a B.S. in mathematics and computer science, summa cum laude, from Dillard University in 2004, where she was valedictorian. She also earned an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where she was designated a Palmer Scholar, in 2009.



About The Posse Foundation

Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 9,966 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received a total of $1.5 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.



Rassan Salandy

212-405-1691



possefoundation.org



