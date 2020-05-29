Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Anne Winters, iPOP Alum, Returns in "13 Reasons Why" Season 4 Trailer Debut. The acclaimed series released the trailer last week with a new scheduled release date.

Los Angeles, CA, May 29, 2020 --



This will mark the fourth and final season of the Selena Gomez produced series. In this season, according to Netflix, the tough choices and buried secrets are the ending focus. Stating, “Liberty High School’s senior class is preparing for graduation but will have to keep a secret buried and make tough choices that will impact their future forever.”



It was just last year, that the cast came together for a tearful final table read and emotional goodbyes. Along with Anne, the series finale will include, Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boes, Brandon Flynn, and other returning regulars



This has been a busy year for Anne, who will also make her debut on season 3 of The Orville. Originally from Dallas, TX, Anne began her path to stardom after attending iPOP LA. In 2018, Anne won an Emmy for her role in the Digital Daytime Drama Series, Zac and Mia, for Outstanding Lead Actress. She also appeared in Universal Picture’s 2018 comedy Night School, opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. She will next star in STX Films’ upcoming horror film Countdown, opposite Elizabeth Lail (You).



Anne is currently signed with The Gersh Agency and Brave Artists Management.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



