Cale Ferrin, iPOP Alumni, Interviewed by NBC LA's "California Live" for New Film

Cale also took time to talk about how he has attained success in his career. Sharing, “I competed in an acting show called iPOP and from there I got an agent and I’ve done a lot of open casting calls.” He continued on with a reflection on one of his first gigs, saying “I did one with Nickelodeon, it was a general meeting, and the next thing I know I was on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn on Nickelodeon…It was just a full-on dance party, it was amazing.”



Cale has also worked hard at being a role model for other kids and teens with disabilities. His most recent contributions include an Instagram Live Karaoke event, that helped him to raise money for Fanconi Anemia Awareness month. He continued by sharing how his platform as an actor, has allowed him to the great opportunity to bring further attention to Fanconi Anemia. Saying, “I am completely honored because representation matters, you know it makes me feel good that maybe someone with Fanconi Anemia is watching something on TV and they see someone like me and they can just relate to that and so I feel like that’s a very big part.”



You can watch the full interview by going to the iPOP LA Facebook Page.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



