Hodusoft Introduce Intelligent Skill Based Mapping in Call Center Software to Enhance Customer Expert

Hodusoft's intelligent skill based mapping enhances call center software as well as customer experience besides reducing burden on agents.

Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2020 --(



As matters stand Hodusoft’s omnichannel call center software is already acclaimed as an outstanding piece of work. It includes all the bells and whistles including WebRTC audio-video chat. Another outstanding feature is omnichannel with social media integration that includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Whatsapp. Enhancement of the skill based mapping feature coupled with automatic call distribution and IVR leads to super smooth transfer of calls to the right person.



“Our engineers went to work in designing this feature, drawing from HR’s skill based mapping transplanted to call center operations. Users can input skills of the entire team and highlight competence in specific topics as well as behavior patterns to develop a skills matrix that the system works on when it receives an incoming call. Skill type and skill level are defined along with soft skills. This includes how agent interacts with customer, empathy and ability to take a decision. Language skills may also be factored in when the call center handles international or regional operations. Then there are skills such as capability to handle new leads and skills to handle existing customers and address their issues.” He claimed this feature is one of the most advanced available and can transform call center operations.



When a call is received it first goes into the IVR. Should a caller request interaction with agent, the IVR determines location of caller and language of that area and transfers the call to an appropriately skilled agent. At the same time it draws data from the CRM if available to assess if the call is from an existing customer about a product in which case a few agents are shortlisted based on their skills to handle related issues. Then, depending on which agent is free, the call is transferred. This leads to first call resolution and a satisfactory outcome for caller.



Agents too benefit in that there is even distribution of workload. When agents resolve calls it builds satisfaction and confidence within. They work at speed and with enthusiasm.



Call centers benefit by customer retention and a happy workforce that does more with minimum effort. The analytics part helps managers find out shortcomings and refine agent skills.



“It is a significant improvement and I recommend that call centers adopt intelligent skill based mapping to see all round gains,” he concluded.



Sindhav Bhagirath

707-708-4638



www.hodusoft.com



