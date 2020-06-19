Press Releases Premier Medical Careers Press Release

Receive press releases from Premier Medical Careers: By Email RSS Feeds: Premier Medical Careers Officially Re-Opens with New Offerings

Premier Medical Careers, a post secondary nursing school located in Conyers Georgia forced to pause all on campus courses amidst COVID-19, prepares to re-open in June now offers online courses as well as in-class courses.

Atlanta, GA, June 19, 2020 --(



“PMC is reopening after careful thought and with increased caution as we keep the health of our community as our number one priority,” said owner, Mrs. Narrene Taffe. “It is especially important in these times that our students are able to continue with their education so they can enter the medical field and respond to the healthcare staff shortages as quickly as possible.”



As part of PMC’s enhanced health and safety measures, all employees will participate in sanitizing training and infection control retraining for the reopening. Special attention will be given to the number of staff and students allowed in the building and on campus, which will be closely monitored. Hand hygiene will also be given special attention.



Of particular focus in the summer will be the Patient Care Technician program, Certified Medical Assistant program, and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program. CNA courses were among the only courses not offered online during social distancing mandates, due to in-person training requirements.



PMC’s high-quality education incorporates cross-training and on-site practicum to prepare students to successfully enter the healthcare field upon course completion.



Additional courses available for application and enrollment include programs for Phlebotomy Technicians, EKG Technicians, Pharmacy Technicians, as well as CPR. To complete applications and registration, please visit www.premiermedicalcareers.com.



About Premier Medical Careers:

Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is a post-secondary nursing school providing education, training, and tools needed in healthcare for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer courses and certifications across a wide range of high demand health-related disciplines, and give on-going training to healthcare personnel, using the latest technology to enhance students’ learning. To learn more, please visit www.premiermedicalcareers.com. Atlanta, GA, June 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is now accepting applications for summer courses, in anticipation of the school’s reopening on June 22, 2020. After two months of closure due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the school now has additional sanitizing protocols and social distancing practices in place to ensure the ongoing safety of staff and students.“PMC is reopening after careful thought and with increased caution as we keep the health of our community as our number one priority,” said owner, Mrs. Narrene Taffe. “It is especially important in these times that our students are able to continue with their education so they can enter the medical field and respond to the healthcare staff shortages as quickly as possible.”As part of PMC’s enhanced health and safety measures, all employees will participate in sanitizing training and infection control retraining for the reopening. Special attention will be given to the number of staff and students allowed in the building and on campus, which will be closely monitored. Hand hygiene will also be given special attention.Of particular focus in the summer will be the Patient Care Technician program, Certified Medical Assistant program, and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program. CNA courses were among the only courses not offered online during social distancing mandates, due to in-person training requirements.PMC’s high-quality education incorporates cross-training and on-site practicum to prepare students to successfully enter the healthcare field upon course completion.Additional courses available for application and enrollment include programs for Phlebotomy Technicians, EKG Technicians, Pharmacy Technicians, as well as CPR. To complete applications and registration, please visit www.premiermedicalcareers.com.About Premier Medical Careers:Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is a post-secondary nursing school providing education, training, and tools needed in healthcare for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer courses and certifications across a wide range of high demand health-related disciplines, and give on-going training to healthcare personnel, using the latest technology to enhance students’ learning. To learn more, please visit www.premiermedicalcareers.com. Contact Information Premier Medical Careers

Natasha Davis

(678) 390-2681



www.pmcga.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Premier Medical Careers