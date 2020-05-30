Benchmark International’s Client Gasket & Packing Inc. Has Successfully Sold to a Subsidiary of German-Owned Conglomerate Elring Klinger

Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Tampa, FL, May 30, 2020



Gasket & Packing Inc. is an industrial supplier of fluid sealing & bolted joint assembly products. The Borger, Texas-based company with four locations supplies fluid sealing products for industrial customers. Products include manufactured gaskets, pump and valve packings, mechanical seals, hydraulics, o-rings, lubrication equipment, metal and concrete repair equipment, industrial bolting, and corrosion prevention supplies. The company also sells, rents, calibrates, and repairs torque equipment for bolted joint assemblies.



As an independent and globally positioned supplier, Elring Klinger is a powerful and reliable partner to the automotive industry. Be it a car or commercial vehicle, an optimized combustion engine, hybrid technology, or electric motor – they offer innovative solutions for all types of drive system in-passenger cars and commercial vehicles. They also make a commitment to making a contribution to sustainable mobility.



Transaction Director Luis Vinals stated, “This transaction demonstrates Benchmark International’s global capabilities, and the quality of its creative marketing strategies to identify buyers for our clients’ businesses. We are excited to see our client's legacy in the capable hands of such a reputable firm and look forward to their continued success.”



