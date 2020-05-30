PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Press Release

Receive press releases from Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria: By Email RSS Feeds:

Katie’s Pizza Raises $4,100 for Nonprofit in Single Day


St. Louis, MO, May 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Following a brief two-month break for Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, their Giveback Tuesday event returned strong on Tuesday, May 26. They were able to make $4,100 in profits, in a single day, through curbside pickup and frozen pizza delivery. 100% of those profits has been donated to the June Jessee Memorial Foundation (JJMF).

So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $231,520 to local nonprofit organizations. The restaurant normally rotates between their Rock Hill and Town & Country locations for the donation, but each one participated during the May return – along with their new frozen pizza website.

JJMF supports local families with medically complex children who suffer from neurological disorders for which there are few answers. For more information, please visit www.junejessee.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.
Contact Information
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
Contact
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help