Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Receive press releases from Operation Food Search: By Email RSS Feeds: Bayer Fund Donates $100,000 to Operation Food Search

Gift to strengthen growing food programs and community partnerships.

St. Louis, MO, May 30, 2020 --(



Bayer Fund’s gift will assist OFS with numerous programs and services including:



Summer Meal Programs – This year marks OFS’s ninth year as a sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the USDA and ensures that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. This summer’s adapted service will focus on rural partnerships, drop and go meal sites, drive-through distribution events, and mobile meal routes.



Community Partnerships – The donation will provide additional fresh food to OFS’s network of Community Food Partners, including Urban League and Beyond Housing community food distribution events for area families.



Fresh Rx Food-As-Medicine Programs – The gift will support the continuation of program activities for Fresh Rx: Nourishing Healthy Starts and Fresh Rx: Prescribing Healthy Futures, which are designed for growing families who are experiencing food insecurity. OFS provides home food delivery and offers virtual cooking classes for participating children and their families.



“The current events of today have caused many families to experience a food crisis for the first time in their lives,” said Al Mitchell, Vice President of Corporate Engagement for Bayer. “The anxiety of not knowing if there is enough food for your family can be daunting. Bayer Fund’s support of agencies such as Operation Food Search ensures those who are the most vulnerable receive assistance.”



“This very generous gift helps us handle the strain the pandemic has added to our organization in terms of increased food purchasing and delivery,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director at OFS. “We continue to answer the daily food needs of our rapidly growing audience, and we are able to better adapt and communicate with the people we serve based upon the support of community leaders like the Bayer Fund.”



About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.



About Operation Food Search

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, May 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bayer Fund recently donated $100,000 to Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization. The donation will be used to provide supplemental food to children and their families during this current climate where spiking unemployment rates have left a devastating strain on the emergency food safety net.Bayer Fund’s gift will assist OFS with numerous programs and services including:Summer Meal Programs – This year marks OFS’s ninth year as a sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the USDA and ensures that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. This summer’s adapted service will focus on rural partnerships, drop and go meal sites, drive-through distribution events, and mobile meal routes.Community Partnerships – The donation will provide additional fresh food to OFS’s network of Community Food Partners, including Urban League and Beyond Housing community food distribution events for area families.Fresh Rx Food-As-Medicine Programs – The gift will support the continuation of program activities for Fresh Rx: Nourishing Healthy Starts and Fresh Rx: Prescribing Healthy Futures, which are designed for growing families who are experiencing food insecurity. OFS provides home food delivery and offers virtual cooking classes for participating children and their families.“The current events of today have caused many families to experience a food crisis for the first time in their lives,” said Al Mitchell, Vice President of Corporate Engagement for Bayer. “The anxiety of not knowing if there is enough food for your family can be daunting. Bayer Fund’s support of agencies such as Operation Food Search ensures those who are the most vulnerable receive assistance.”“This very generous gift helps us handle the strain the pandemic has added to our organization in terms of increased food purchasing and delivery,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director at OFS. “We continue to answer the daily food needs of our rapidly growing audience, and we are able to better adapt and communicate with the people we serve based upon the support of community leaders like the Bayer Fund.”About Bayer FundBayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.About Operation Food SearchFounded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operation Food Search Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend