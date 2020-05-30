Press Releases SBS Media Press Release

Receive press releases from SBS Media: By Email RSS Feeds: University of Minnesota Duluth Student Launches Business with Podcasting Course

Launching on Kickstarter, the Level Up Podcasting course outlines exactly how anyone can easily plan, create, launch and grow their own podcast.

Duluth, MN, May 30, 2020 --(



Kameron Stone, owner of SBS Media, host of the Student Built Startups Podcast, and Marketing Analytics student at UMD, is sharing his hard earned knowledge in this course.The Student Built Startups Podcast was launched on February 3rd, 2020 and Kameron has interviewed one entrepreneur every week since then for each episode. The development of the Level Up Podcasting Course began in April of 2020 after Kameron discovered that starting a podcast involved a lot more technical knowledge and difficult barriers than he expected. Kameron documented the process he used to learn how to podcast and overcome those barriers and transformed that into the Level Up Podcasting course.



Kameron just finished his junior year and has been on the Dean's list at UMD for 3 years straight. He is sharing his knowledge learned from business and marketing classes via his entrepreneurial venture.



The Level Up Podcasting course will feature over 6 hours of HD video content, a packet full of downloadable worksheets, easy to use scheduling templates, and pre-written email messages to reach out to potential guests. The course will cover everything involved with planning, creating, launching, and growing a successful podcast.



Seamlessly crafted and fully comprehensive, the Level Up PodcastingTM course is more than just a set of educational videos and worksheets. It’s a detailed road map to podcasting success for anyone looking to level up their presence. Available on Kickstarter, 5/19/2020.



Link to the Level Up Podcasting Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kstone/level-up-podcasting-the-complete-online-course Duluth, MN, May 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Over 50% of homes in the US listen to podcasts, podcasts have exploded in recent years as a successful method of sharing and gaining knowledge from real world experiences. Starting a podcast involves more challenges than expected and understanding how to overcome those challenges before starting will make a significant impact on the success of your podcasting adventure. The Level Up Podcasting course is being created and crowdfunded to bring the knowledge of how to start a podcast to students who want to build their resume, business owners who want to promote their business, and hobbyists who want to share their passion.Kameron Stone, owner of SBS Media, host of the Student Built Startups Podcast, and Marketing Analytics student at UMD, is sharing his hard earned knowledge in this course.The Student Built Startups Podcast was launched on February 3rd, 2020 and Kameron has interviewed one entrepreneur every week since then for each episode. The development of the Level Up Podcasting Course began in April of 2020 after Kameron discovered that starting a podcast involved a lot more technical knowledge and difficult barriers than he expected. Kameron documented the process he used to learn how to podcast and overcome those barriers and transformed that into the Level Up Podcasting course.Kameron just finished his junior year and has been on the Dean's list at UMD for 3 years straight. He is sharing his knowledge learned from business and marketing classes via his entrepreneurial venture.The Level Up Podcasting course will feature over 6 hours of HD video content, a packet full of downloadable worksheets, easy to use scheduling templates, and pre-written email messages to reach out to potential guests. The course will cover everything involved with planning, creating, launching, and growing a successful podcast.Seamlessly crafted and fully comprehensive, the Level Up PodcastingTM course is more than just a set of educational videos and worksheets. It’s a detailed road map to podcasting success for anyone looking to level up their presence. Available on Kickstarter, 5/19/2020.Link to the Level Up Podcasting Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kstone/level-up-podcasting-the-complete-online-course Contact Information SBS Media

Kameron Stone

970-773-0793



studentbuiltstartups.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SBS Media