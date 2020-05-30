VALOR Announces Cliff Savage "Different Family" Imprint in New Distribution Deal with Soulspazm Records, and Announces New Single "Channel Surfing"

Press Releases VALOR Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, May 30, 2020 --(



While under quarantine, Cliff Savage and his team negotiated a multi-year partnership with SoulSpazm Records for his “Different Family” imprint. Cliff, and his business partner Jay Waddell felt that Jim Drew, and the team at SoulSpazm Records saw their vision, and the teams overall belief in Cliff’s music was overwhelming.



The Different Family brand, which features a clothing line, and E-Sports team, was created by Cliff with the idea that we, as humans, are all connected in some way or another, under one umbrella, and all have a purpose, “Things make us different, but together we’re a family.”



Stay tuned for the first single, “Channel Surfing” on June 19th.

Pre-Save “Channel Surfing” on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal & Deezer:

https://soulspazm.ffm.to/channelsurfing

Jordan Waddell

919-889-9307



www.itsvalor.us



