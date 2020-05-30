PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
VALOR Announces Cliff Savage "Different Family" Imprint in New Distribution Deal with Soulspazm Records, and Announces New Single "Channel Surfing"


Los Angeles, CA, May 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- VALOR, the media partner of Cliff Savage is happy to announce that fresh off of his deal with The Orchard & Cleopatra Records, Cliff Savage independently released his latest “Care Package” EP on May 1st, which continues to grow upon Cliff’s recent streaming success of singles “Uber,” “Stories on the Road,” “Julius Caesar.”

While under quarantine, Cliff Savage and his team negotiated a multi-year partnership with SoulSpazm Records for his “Different Family” imprint. Cliff, and his business partner Jay Waddell felt that Jim Drew, and the team at SoulSpazm Records saw their vision, and the teams overall belief in Cliff’s music was overwhelming.

The Different Family brand, which features a clothing line, and E-Sports team, was created by Cliff with the idea that we, as humans, are all connected in some way or another, under one umbrella, and all have a purpose, “Things make us different, but together we’re a family.”

Stay tuned for the first single, “Channel Surfing” on June 19th.
https://soulspazm.ffm.to/channelsurfing
