Traci Creighton Earns RENE and e-PRO Certifications

Traci Creighton of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) and e-PRO Certifications.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Venice, FL, May 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Realtor Traci Creighton of RE/MAX Alliance Group has been certified as a Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) and e-PRO.The RENE certification is the only negotiation credential recognized by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute, the RENE curriculum examines all types of negotiation formats and methods and gives Realtors the tips and tools to be successful advocates for their clients, including sharpening their negotiation skills, dealing with behind-the-scenes issues, sorting out competing objectives, and handling a wide range of personalities and situations.The e-PRO certification is awarded to agents who have received advanced training in using the latest technology and social media to promote listings and find properties. It is the only technology certification to be officially recognized, endorsed and conferred by the National Association of Realtors.Creighton is a second-generation real estate professional and multimillion-dollar producer serving the Venice, Englewood, North Port, and surrounding south Sarasota County and Charlotte County areas.She is based in the Venice office at 1314 East Venice Avenue, Suite B. Creighton can be reached at (941) 451-9419 or Traci@FlaBeachHomes.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

