TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com Debuts the Continuum Book Series

TheYearOfMyLifeVR.com is a unique eBook series that breaks into the real world with a never-ending story. The fictional characters become real life consumers of products, services, and venues.

That "reality" occurs by way of a free website, which is also the title of the book. The main website is actually a collection of several websites. The story continues on the Continuum website. But there are also conversations between the two main characters, a continuation of a blog begun in the book, and a podcast between The Writer and a friend in the real world. There are also plans for a Zoom interaction hosted by the author, Mark I. Jacobson, and much more to come.



The first book in the series is being distributed for free, and is currently receiving approximately 150 new downloads per week. Plans call for the next book in the series to be released in the spring of 2021. The Continuum section of the website will link the two books into one continuous story.

