Hanging Shields Now Available from Testrite Visual

Employers are looking for the right products to minimize coronavirus transmission risk in the workplace, providing employees and customers comfort in the process. Testrite Visual is laser focused on designing flexible and low cost solutions that provide safety in the workplace and excited to introduce new hanging shields for retail stores, restaurants, office workspaces and more.

Hackensack, NJ, May 30, 2020



Testrite Hanging Shields are easy to install and are cost effective. Designed for drop ceilings, every hanging shield order comes with a top and bottom gripper, clear graphic shield, and ceiling anchors. They are available in multiple sizes to suit a variety of applications, and an extremely economical price point allows placements throughout an office or retail environment. Offices can create safety barriers between coworkers and retail stores can provide a safety barrier between associates and customers.



“We are laser focused on designing flexible and low cost solutions that provide safety in the workplace,” says Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite Visual. “Associates and customers want to know that their health and safety is a priority, and companies are looking for precautions they can take to enhance safety before reopening their doors. These hanging shields are affordable and make it easy to retrofit offices, retail stores and cashier stations with safety barriers.”



Testrite provides in-house support and quick lead times for design, prototypes, samples and product orders from our 100,000+ square foot manufacturing facilities in Hackensack, NJ just outside of New York City.



Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation family owned and operated, American-based and American-made with 100,000+ square foot manufacturing facilities in Hackensack, NJ. Testrite engineers value into everything they manufacture offering cost-effective solutions, volume pricing, shorter lead times and “greener” solutions with flexibility for customization.



