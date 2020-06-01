Americanoize Represents the Best Sustainable Influencers for the New Boom of Clean Beauty Industry

Press Releases Americanoize Press Release

Due to the global pandemic, many companies are reinventing themselves with new ethical, clean, and healthy products. Cruelty-free is a must for Generation Z.

Los Angeles, CA, June 01, 2020 --( Los Angeles, CA, June 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Americanoize, the leading influencer marketing agency, is sharing its expertise in sustainable influencers. "It is some years that we are collaborating with Vegan, Eco-friendly, Cruelty-free, Sustainable and Zero-Waste,influencers, and these creators reflect their values on Animal Protection, Environmental Preservation, Ocean Conservancy, and Human Rights," said Alessia Moccia and Andrea Angioli, the founders of Americanoize. Also, the "inclusivity" and LGBTQ theme is a solid base on the beauty industry. It is looking beyond stereotypically “male” and “female” marketing. The brands are embracing gender-free creators, that are very sensitive to the beauty segment, adding their own needs and suggestions. Americanoize has a long term relationship with the vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand Surya Brasil, the World Leader in Natural & Vegan Hair Color with the best performance. Surya Brasil is free of heavy minerals, ammonia, and its by-products, sustainable, and nature lover. The Surya Brasil’s founder, Clelia Angelon, said, "We can make conscious decisions about a healthier lifestyle, respecting every creature on our planet. We not only believe in conscious products that don’t damage the consumer and earth but also in every company should not only work sustainably but also contribute to society." Through her Institute, Clélia Angelon works on animal protection, the environment, and helping communities. She's going to start social projects in all the countries, this is her contribution where she sells her products. "The campaign with Surya Brasil is very intense," said Alessia Moccia and Andrea Angioli. “Influencers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are now very perceptive and experts on the product ingredients and on the operational processing of the brands they use. Only working with key Influencers, authentic content, and following a strategic use of Social Media, we can make the difference for our clients. After observing the evolution of the healthcare and beauty sector, Americanoize decided that now was the right time to develop a new squad of Influencers, and services, to better respond to the industry needs. Contact Information Americanoize

