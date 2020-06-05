Skin Care Doctors Helps Giving Hearts Day Become a Record Breaking Day

Giving Hearts Day was one for the record books for St. John’s Academy. The success of this day was made possible with the matching gift of $20,000 from Dr. Michael & Donna Ebertz.

Burnsville, MN, June 05, 2020 --(



Dr. Michael Ebertz, a founding partner of Skin Care Doctors, P.A., has been a $1250 Sponsor for 14 years for their Annual HOPE Dinner and Auction. Over the years, Michael & Donna and family members would attend the dinner and auction, and Michael was one of the most faithful bidders for the auction. Dr. Ebertz also established a scholarship, the John & Glory Ebertz Memorial Scholarship, which was in honor of his late father and mother. This scholarship has grown rapidly and is now $374,000 and is set up in the FACE (Foundation Advancement of Christian Education) Endowment Fund. Each school year this memorial scholarship provides 3 full scholarships to 3 Catholic families who need financial support to attend St. John’s Academy. Burnsville, MN, June 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Giving Hearts Day was one for the record books for St. John’s Academy. The success of this day was made possible with the matching gift of $20,000 from Dr. Michael & Donna Ebertz. Michael is an alum of St. John’s Academy along with his many siblings, cousins, and his parents, Glory & John Ebertz. Michael & Donna strongly feel Catholic education is vital in the formation of children’s faith lives.Dr. Michael Ebertz, a founding partner of Skin Care Doctors, P.A., has been a $1250 Sponsor for 14 years for their Annual HOPE Dinner and Auction. Over the years, Michael & Donna and family members would attend the dinner and auction, and Michael was one of the most faithful bidders for the auction. Dr. Ebertz also established a scholarship, the John & Glory Ebertz Memorial Scholarship, which was in honor of his late father and mother. This scholarship has grown rapidly and is now $374,000 and is set up in the FACE (Foundation Advancement of Christian Education) Endowment Fund. Each school year this memorial scholarship provides 3 full scholarships to 3 Catholic families who need financial support to attend St. John’s Academy.