Press Releases Kohli Media LLP Press Release

Receive press releases from Kohli Media LLP: By Email RSS Feeds: Kohli Hosting Launches “VPN Services”

Mohali, India, June 01, 2020 --(



Speaking about the New Service CEO of Kohli Media LLP said, “With increase in the number of cyber crimes, internet users are always at risk because of which they don't feel safe while browsing. For such cases, you can use KohliHosting’s VPN which not only protects your data but also doesn't track your identity, no cctivity log tracking. It provides you with an anonymous environment for browsing the internet.”



“We focus on providing the best products & services to our users. We work hard to provide 24x7 support and solutions for users’ query. With KohliHosting’s VPN, we present you a secured way to use public networks without risking identity theft.”



Features:-



Available over 38 countries

Unlimited data transfer

No recording of activity logs

Protecting your device from malware & trackers

Hiding IP address

High connection anywhere

Uninterrupted streaming and 24x7 support Plans



Starting at less than Rs 6/day with 30-Days No-Risk MoneyBack Guarantee.



About Kohli Hosting

Kohli Hosting has been a leading Web Hosting Company since 2007. We provide our customers with unmatched security, support, and expertise. We provide our customers a complete package to build their Business Online. Our product portfolio includes Web Hosting, VPS & Dedicated Servers, Email Hosting including GSuite, 1000+ TLD Domain Registration, SSL Certificates, Website Builder, Payment Gateways and newly added VPN Services. We have 500+ satisfied clients all over the world.



To get more detailed information on our products visit our website-www.kohlihosting.com Mohali, India, June 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kohli Hosting, a distinguished name in web hosting has launched a new VPN Service which can be connected through the Desktop or Mobile Applications available for Windows, MacOS, Android, AndroidTV, iOS and FireTv. This VPN will provide you a safe environment to surf the internet protecting your data from online tracking.Speaking about the New Service CEO of Kohli Media LLP said, “With increase in the number of cyber crimes, internet users are always at risk because of which they don't feel safe while browsing. For such cases, you can use KohliHosting’s VPN which not only protects your data but also doesn't track your identity, no cctivity log tracking. It provides you with an anonymous environment for browsing the internet.”“We focus on providing the best products & services to our users. We work hard to provide 24x7 support and solutions for users’ query. With KohliHosting’s VPN, we present you a secured way to use public networks without risking identity theft.”Features:-Available over 38 countriesUnlimited data transferNo recording of activity logsProtecting your device from malware & trackersHiding IP addressHigh connection anywhereUninterrupted streaming and 24x7 support PlansStarting at less than Rs 6/day with 30-Days No-Risk MoneyBack Guarantee.About Kohli HostingKohli Hosting has been a leading Web Hosting Company since 2007. We provide our customers with unmatched security, support, and expertise. We provide our customers a complete package to build their Business Online. Our product portfolio includes Web Hosting, VPS & Dedicated Servers, Email Hosting including GSuite, 1000+ TLD Domain Registration, SSL Certificates, Website Builder, Payment Gateways and newly added VPN Services. We have 500+ satisfied clients all over the world.To get more detailed information on our products visit our website-www.kohlihosting.com Contact Information Kohli Media LLP

Chinmai Bhardwaj

+1(347)632-8098



www.kohlihosting.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kohli Media LLP