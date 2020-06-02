MSPA Americas Selects Buena Vista Events & Management

Press Releases CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects Press Release

Orlando, FL, June 02, 2020 --(



“The MSPA Americas Board of Directors has unanimously determined to engage an agency better aligned to support the immediate and long-term needs of our association,” announced MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey. “We look forward to a bright future in this ever-changing industry as we return to our Orlando roots with Buena Vista Events & Management.”



“We appreciate the trust that MSPA Americas has placed in Buena Vista Events & Management to manage the association going forward,” said BVEM CEO Rich Bradley. “We are well positioned to help organizations like MSPA reach their business goals while providing superlative service to their members, all at an affordable price point.”



MPSA Americas Immediate Past President Charles Stiles added, “There are very few that are as passionate about our industry, and as committed to the MSPA’s success and growth, as BVEM CEO Rich Bradley. I am excited for our future, and the opportunity we now have to grow to the next level under the experience and leadership of BVEM.”



MSPA Americas was originally founded as the Mystery Shopping Providers’ Association (MSPA) in Orlando, Florida in 1998 by customer experience industry entrepreneurs Mike Bare of Bare International and Mark Michelson. MSPA spawned subsequent chapters in Europe/Africa, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. In 2013 the association simply became MSPA Americas as it welcomed other customer experience related segments into its membership, including merchandising, market research, loss prevention and other firms of similar disciplines.



“It’s time to reformulate our organizational structure,” continued MSPA Co-Founder Mike Bare. “This is necessary to ensure our association’s continuity and existence. Having a past MSPA President and Global Chair manage the association will facilitate the needed refocus on member value, support, and industry-leading guidelines.”



For more information, please visit https://BuenaVistaEvents.com or https://MSPA-Americas.org.



