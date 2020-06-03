Village Family Clinic Raises $1200 of COVID-19 Relief Funding for Local Food Bank

Hackettstown, NJ, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Due to COVID-19, local food pantries are in a dire situation to get more food and supplies. Always aiming to help, VFC owner James Fedich decided to help. They purchased a brand-new John Deere E100 tractor with a dump cart. They offered tickets to anyone who would donate 10 dollars to the local food bank. After nearly 60 days, most of which were under quarantine, VFC raised nearly $1000 and added a few hundred to sweeten the pot. The money will go to help local families in need. Village family clinic has a tradition of helping others, a sock and shoe drive to help the homeless, a food drive for thanksgiving, giving away over 70 turkeys for thanksgiving, animal food drive in the summer time, and Toy Drive for local families in need. VFC truly has the spirit of giving back.
Located at 517, in Allamuchy Township, NJ, VFC has been helping others since 2004. Chiropractic, Physical therapy, DOT physicals, Drug and alcohol testing and even a neurosurgeon help local residents lead more active and pain free lives. For further information, directions, or an appointment, contact Village Family Chiropractic at (908) 813-8200, or visit them on the web at https://www.hackettstownfamilyclinic.com