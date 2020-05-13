Illume Barber Shop Launches First Location Downtown

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Illume Barber Shop Press Release

New Barber Shop Opens in Bentonville

Bentonville, AR, May 13, 2020 --(



Illume Barber Shop opens their doors on Thursday, May 14th at their 100 SW 2nd Street location. Nestled behind some of the most well-known downtown Bentonville stores like Ozark Mountain Bagel Company, it finds itself in good company of great neighbors.



“It’s certainly an exciting and unique time for us as we navigate opening," says Lucas Kemper, Co-Owner and Lead Barber of Illume Barber Shop. “This community means a lot to us, and we appreciate how supportive and enthusiastic everyone has been about Illume coming to the downtown area.”



It’s Bentonville’s “best kept secret" because despite its very central location, Illume Barber Shop is truly a hidden gem in downtown. Tucked directly behind Three Dog Bakery and Ozark Mountain Bagel Company, it may not be the easiest storefront to find, but it also adds to the speakeasy vibe of their brand.



The 6-chair shop has a unique style where vintage meets an industrial vibe. You’re greeted by a huge glass garage door that can be found wide-open during great weather. Step inside to find wall-to-wall exposed, historic brick and antique stadium seats while you wait. As Illume Barber Shop says, “When you know, you know.” And it’s definitely a place you’ll be happy you discovered.



“There’s a lot of history at this location,” Co-Owner Baxter Conley says. “We wanted this space to highlight the history of the building and blend it with modern day standards.”



Along with a fresh cut, Illume Barber Shop is carrying their own line of high-quality products. From texture clay to beard oil, their lineup will help meet the needs of all customers and be sold in-stores and online. They also plan to proudly serve up Onyx Coffee Lab and partner with local breweries for a rotation of select beers when restrictions have been lifted surrounding COVID-19.



“We’ve been putting in long hours to bring this vision to life while working around the unique circumstances of a pandemic,” Kemper says. “It’s really exciting to finally be able to open our doors to everyone who has been anxiously awaiting our introduction.”



Illume Barber Shop is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9AM - 9PM. As for now, appointments are required. To keep with state regulations and ensure a safe working environment for the customers and staff, all barbers are taking pandemic education. They ask that customers come alone to their appointments and are requiring both barbers and the clients to wear a mask.



This summer, they hope to be able to host an Open House Event to properly introduce themselves to the neighborhood. But for now, safety first.



About Illume Barber Shop

Melissa Maltarich

479-367-2314



www.illumebarber.com



