Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Rheinmetall Defence, GDEL and Milrem Robotics to Sponsor Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020

SMi reports: The 6th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference Sponsor line-up for 2020.

London, United Kingdom, June 03, 2020 --(



October’s event will provide delegates the opportunity to benefit from meeting with and hearing from senior military and government personnel from the Central and Eastern European region. With presentations set to cover critical ongoing IFV acquisition programmes, the future of armour in the theatre, the importance of reinforcing interoperability and cooperation, and more, this diverse two-day agenda is not to be missed.



For the full agenda and speaker line up, visit the website at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr7prcom



Sponsor line-up for 2020



Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence

Rheinmetall Defence is Europe’s foremost supplier of defence and security technology and a longstanding partner of the armed forces. Rheinmetall Defence products set the global standard for excellence in a wide array of disciplines: from vehicle, force protection and weapon systems to infantry equipment and air defence, and from network-enabled warfare capabilities to electro-optics and simulation technology.



Sponsors & Exhibitors



General Dynamics European Land Systems

GDELS is the European business unit of the American Company, General Dynamics Corporation. At present, the company employs roughly 2,500 workers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Romania and Denmark. Their products include heavy armored wheeled and tracked vehicles, amphibious bridge and ferry systems, as well as repair, maintenance and servicing of military vehicles.



Milrem Robotics



Milrem Robotics is an Estonian defence industry company with the primary focus of manufacturing unmanned ground vehicles, developing robotic warfare solutions and performing concept of operations and doctrine level warfare analysis.



Benefits of Sponsoring



• Build your brand – Bringing together key decision-makers from the leading armed forces from around the world, this is an exceptional opportunity to enhance brand awareness and position your products and solutions at the front of prospective shortlists.

• Launch new products or services – This event represents an unrivalled platform for companies to launch and showcase new and innovative systems and solutions, alongside some of the key players in the field

• Generate new leads from a wide variety of regional nations – Last year’s event garnered over 120 attendees from: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the US. A broad set of speakers from top nations in combat platform development for you to market your brand to.

• Niche target audience – Learn about the regional focuses for adopting and integrating new capabilities. Understand how leading nations are integrating enhanced systems into their combat platforms to develop lethality, survivability and mobility of their manoeuvre forces.



Interested parties that register until 30th June can save £300 with the Early Bird rate: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr7prcom



Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2020

12th – 13th October 2020

Czech Republic, Prague



Proudly sponsored by:

Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence



Sponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics, Milrem Robotics



To sponsor or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0)207 827 6748



Register online or contact James Hitchen for delegate registration enquiries on +44 (0) 207 827 6054



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, June 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Future Armoured Vehicles CEE conference will return to Czech Republic on the 12th and 13th October 2020.October’s event will provide delegates the opportunity to benefit from meeting with and hearing from senior military and government personnel from the Central and Eastern European region. With presentations set to cover critical ongoing IFV acquisition programmes, the future of armour in the theatre, the importance of reinforcing interoperability and cooperation, and more, this diverse two-day agenda is not to be missed.For the full agenda and speaker line up, visit the website at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr7prcomSponsor line-up for 2020Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall DefenceRheinmetall Defence is Europe’s foremost supplier of defence and security technology and a longstanding partner of the armed forces. Rheinmetall Defence products set the global standard for excellence in a wide array of disciplines: from vehicle, force protection and weapon systems to infantry equipment and air defence, and from network-enabled warfare capabilities to electro-optics and simulation technology.Sponsors & ExhibitorsGeneral Dynamics European Land SystemsGDELS is the European business unit of the American Company, General Dynamics Corporation. At present, the company employs roughly 2,500 workers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Romania and Denmark. Their products include heavy armored wheeled and tracked vehicles, amphibious bridge and ferry systems, as well as repair, maintenance and servicing of military vehicles.Milrem RoboticsMilrem Robotics is an Estonian defence industry company with the primary focus of manufacturing unmanned ground vehicles, developing robotic warfare solutions and performing concept of operations and doctrine level warfare analysis.Benefits of Sponsoring• Build your brand – Bringing together key decision-makers from the leading armed forces from around the world, this is an exceptional opportunity to enhance brand awareness and position your products and solutions at the front of prospective shortlists.• Launch new products or services – This event represents an unrivalled platform for companies to launch and showcase new and innovative systems and solutions, alongside some of the key players in the field• Generate new leads from a wide variety of regional nations – Last year’s event garnered over 120 attendees from: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the US. A broad set of speakers from top nations in combat platform development for you to market your brand to.• Niche target audience – Learn about the regional focuses for adopting and integrating new capabilities. Understand how leading nations are integrating enhanced systems into their combat platforms to develop lethality, survivability and mobility of their manoeuvre forces.Interested parties that register until 30th June can save £300 with the Early Bird rate: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr7prcomFuture Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 202012th – 13th October 2020Czech Republic, PragueProudly sponsored by:Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall DefenceSponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics, Milrem RoboticsTo sponsor or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0)207 827 6748Register online or contact James Hitchen for delegate registration enquiries on +44 (0) 207 827 6054About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6148



http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr7prcom



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend