Rheinmetall Defence, GDEL and Milrem Robotics to Sponsor Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020

London, United Kingdom, June 03, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Future Armoured Vehicles CEE conference will return to Czech Republic on the 12th and 13th October 2020.
October’s event will provide delegates the opportunity to benefit from meeting with and hearing from senior military and government personnel from the Central and Eastern European region. With presentations set to cover critical ongoing IFV acquisition programmes, the future of armour in the theatre, the importance of reinforcing interoperability and cooperation, and more, this diverse two-day agenda is not to be missed.
For the full agenda and speaker line up, visit the website at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr7prcom
Sponsor line-up for 2020
Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence
Rheinmetall Defence is Europe’s foremost supplier of defence and security technology and a longstanding partner of the armed forces. Rheinmetall Defence products set the global standard for excellence in a wide array of disciplines: from vehicle, force protection and weapon systems to infantry equipment and air defence, and from network-enabled warfare capabilities to electro-optics and simulation technology.
Sponsors & Exhibitors
General Dynamics European Land Systems
GDELS is the European business unit of the American Company, General Dynamics Corporation. At present, the company employs roughly 2,500 workers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Romania and Denmark. Their products include heavy armored wheeled and tracked vehicles, amphibious bridge and ferry systems, as well as repair, maintenance and servicing of military vehicles.
Milrem Robotics
Milrem Robotics is an Estonian defence industry company with the primary focus of manufacturing unmanned ground vehicles, developing robotic warfare solutions and performing concept of operations and doctrine level warfare analysis.
Benefits of Sponsoring
• Build your brand – Bringing together key decision-makers from the leading armed forces from around the world, this is an exceptional opportunity to enhance brand awareness and position your products and solutions at the front of prospective shortlists.
• Launch new products or services – This event represents an unrivalled platform for companies to launch and showcase new and innovative systems and solutions, alongside some of the key players in the field
• Generate new leads from a wide variety of regional nations – Last year’s event garnered over 120 attendees from: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the US. A broad set of speakers from top nations in combat platform development for you to market your brand to.
• Niche target audience – Learn about the regional focuses for adopting and integrating new capabilities. Understand how leading nations are integrating enhanced systems into their combat platforms to develop lethality, survivability and mobility of their manoeuvre forces.
Interested parties that register until 30th June can save £300 with the Early Bird rate: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr7prcom
Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2020
12th – 13th October 2020
Czech Republic, Prague
Proudly sponsored by:
Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence
Sponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics, Milrem Robotics
To sponsor or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0)207 827 6748
Register online or contact James Hitchen for delegate registration enquiries on +44 (0) 207 827 6054
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk