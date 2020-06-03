COVID-19 Travel Alerts in Your Favorite Chat App by Eddy Travels and Sitata

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eddy Travels Press Release

Travelers from around the world can now check the latest COVID-19 information and travel restrictions on Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and other popular chat apps with the Eddy Travels AI assistant.

Toronto, Canada, June 03, 2020 --(



All travelers who use Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Rakuten Viber, and Line apps, can now find and chat with the Eddy Travels AI assistant to quickly learn about the latest COVID-19 travel risks. The newest coronavirus alerts are already available to 2.5 million users of Eddy Travels. The feature is powered by Sitata’s Travel Risk Management API, which constantly updates the coronavirus information from such sources as The World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins CSSE, ProMED, and other institutions.



“Many governments have already started relaxing travel restrictions. As a result, the number of travelers will gradually start rising again. By partnering with Sitata, we will help people make better decisions and travel more safely during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Edmundas Balčikonis, Co-Founder and CEO of Eddy Travels.



“This is a great example of how innovative solutions and partnerships can give peace of mind for travellers during the current crisis. Sitata has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak since late December and first warned travellers about the situation on January 2nd. Today, we look forward to working with Eddy Travels to help people keep track of changing travel restrictions and stay safe and healthy as travel returns," said Adam St. John, CEO of Sitata.



About Eddy Travels

Eddy Travels is an AI travel assistant with over 2.5 million users on Facebook Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, and other popular chat apps. Powered by a unique machine learning technology for natural language processing, Eddy Travels integrates travel offers from Skyscanner, Emirates Airline, and other top travel companies. To learn more, please visit www.eddytravels.com.



About Sitata

Toronto, Canada, June 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Eddy Travels is an AI travel assistant that helps to find the cheapest flights and accommodation. The new COVID-19 alerts functionality was launched today in partnership with Sitata, a global travel health and safety information provider. Both companies hope to help people travel more safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

