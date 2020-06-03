Concerned About Going to the Hair Salon? Book a Mobile Hairdresser Who Comes to Your House with Dash-Stylists.com

Now in Georgia, there is a safer way to have your hair done and styled: book a mobile hairdresser who comes to your house with Dash-Stylists.com.

Atlanta, GA, June 03, 2020 --(



Regarding COVID-19 risks, more and more experts estimate "going to a hair salon is a Medium to High Risk activity" (Sources: NPR - Dr. Andrew Janowski, Dr. Abraar Karan), placing it somewhere between going to a public restroom and going to a nightclub.



Dash-Stylists.com understands your concerns, so they have outdone themselves in preparing the business to reopen with exceptional safety measures, that aim to go far beyond what any other mobile beauty organization has ever proposed:



The Most Protective Gear: mobile hairstylists and barbers will wear the most protective gear in the industry: plastic head cover, face mask, disposable gloves, gown and shoe covers.



Barbicide COVID-19 Certification: Hairstylists are required to be certified in Barbicide COVID-19 protocols. this new requirement provides confidence in knowing that stylists are following the latest and highest standards of sanitation and disinfection,



Service Outside: whenever possible your hair will be done outside (deck, balcony, backyard, etc.)



Comprehensive Safety Protocols: they have implemented new guidelines and requirements for both Stylists and Clients:



- Before the appointment, stylists will evaluate health and not work if having any flu like symptoms, as well daily temperature checks before each appointment, this goes for the clients as well.



- Stylists will wash/sanitize hands before and after service, Dash-Stylists.com asks that clients do the same.



- All products and tools will be sanitized using proper sanitation techniques before and after each appointment.



For the detailed safety processes: https://www.pro.dash-stylists.com/covid-19



We are all in this together and Dash-Stylists.com looks forward to servicing you soon.



Dash-Stylists.com is happy to answer any questions you may have about the new requirements and guidelines.



Press & General Contact:

e-mail: pld@dashstsylists.com

phone: 678-557-7374



About Dash-Stylists.com:

