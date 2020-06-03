Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ABD Development Company Press Release

The Show Must Go On: GOBA Parade of Homes Featuring Providence Golf Club Community This Summer

With the Orlando Parade of Homes nearing, Providence Golf Club Community is proud to showcase their award-winning model homes all while anticipating the future of Phase Two of the development. With the new Wellness Center now open to the residents, Providence continues to grow in abundance in the southwest Orlando region.

Orlando, FL, June 03, 2020 --(



Providence Golf Club Community has been awarded the Community of The Year Award six times and the Courtyard home has been the most awarded model in GOBA Parade of Homes history. The Providence residents and ABD team take great pride in the award-winning community located in the southwest Orlando, Florida area.



Providence is a hidden gem for those that seek a quiet and peaceful environment from the hustle and bustle of the city. This is all while being close and convenient to the theme parks, shopping centers, restaurants and various otherworldly attractions.



“We are very thrilled to be a part of the Parade of Homes, as well as to have people from all across the globe come see us and make themselves feel right at home in our community,” says Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development.



There is also the brand-new Wellness Center, donned with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, apart from the Residents Clubhouse. Providence is always finding ways to improve the experience and environment for the residents to live a luxurious lifestyle.



“We are proud of all we have accomplished, and I look forward to expanding our community with Phase Two. Our team is thrilled to see the outcome of our plans for Providence’s residents and staff. We work hard every day to ensure that they find everything they need with us,” says Matt Brown, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



The Parade of Homes is an exciting event to look forward to as the Providence community is proud of the achievements that have been acknowledged and awarded over the years. With Phase Two in the works of Providence by ABD Development, the community will continue to grow and accommodate the needs of every resident who seeks tranquility and splendor in Central Florida. Two new model homes will be built for the new development that broke ground earlier this year. The Courtyard and Marbella models will be the newest style options for ABD’s upcoming development, Hampton Landing.



The Parade of Homes will be coming to Providence on July 18-26, 2020. Until then, contact your ABD sales representative to learn more about all that Providence has to offer with remarkable amenities, no CDD fees, and low HOA prices that cannot be beat.



For more info about ABD Development Company: www.abddevelopment.com



Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition

863-420-2100, extension 103



www.abddevelopment.com



