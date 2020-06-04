MaxApex Expands Dedicated APEX Hosting with New European Servers

Press Releases MaxApex Hosting Press Release

MaxApex, one of the the leading hosts for Oracle Application Express (APEX), has added servers in Germany and Finland for their dedicated hosting plans. This brings the number of server locations to six, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Australia. With global servers, customers can run their APEX applications assured of high performance and reliability.

Now, with the new high-speed servers in Finland and Germany, users of APEX applications will enjoy quick response times and a better user experience. Best of all, the Dedicated Hosting Service is fully managed allowing customers to focus on their business rather than their hosting environment but still have complete control when they need it. Administrative control over the exclusive VM and Oracle Database is provided making this the most flexible hosting solution.

Oracle Application Express (APEX) is a low-code platform for developing enterprise database-driven web applications. MaxApex dedicated hosting service offers unlimited workspaces, schemas, emails and web hosting. With CentOS 7, APEX 20.1, and the latest version of Oracle REST Data Services (ORDS 19.4) and Oracle Database 18c Express Edition. Altogether, this makes the Dedicated Hosting Solution the most powerful and cost-effective way to host Oracle Application Express (APEX) applications.

Contact Information
MaxApex Hosting
Wajid Ahmed
+1-941-500-9220
www.maxapex.com

Wajid Ahmed

+1-941-500-9220



www.maxapex.com



