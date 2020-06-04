Invitation: June 11 Online Virtual Family Office and Institutional Investor Luncheon

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON) Press Release

Plantation, FL, June 04, 2020 --(



Ken Frier of SECOR Asset Management, Roger Coleman of Coleman Group Partners (family office) and Casey Gard of Gard Family Office will be headlining and discussing the way forward for family offices for 2020 and beyond.



Ken Frier, CFA, has over 30 years of experience as an institutional investor, having been Chief Investment Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Hewlett-Packard Company, Stanford Management Company and the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust. Ken graduated with honors in Mathematical Science from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and has an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller scholar. He is a partner at SECOR Asset Management.



Roger Coleman is co-founder, President, and Chief Strategy Officer of Disaster Technologies Incorporated. Roger is also the CEO of Coleman Group Partners, LLC, where he leads deal sourcing and evaluation of mid-to-late stage private equity investment opportunities and facilitates comprehensive industry and company market analyses, as well as valuations, to determine a return on investment (ROI) and potential risks.



Prior to his current role as CEO, Roger was a managing director for Morgan Stanley (1989-2016), and was just recently (October 2019) elected into the prestigious Barron’s Hall of Fame, which exemplifies Roger’s business acumen and the highest ethical standards. As a seasoned and accomplished executive, who focuses on driving the analysis, sourcing, closure, and management of high-volume, public and private equity asset portfolios, corporate services/global equity administration, and asset management, Roger’s expertise has resulted in his management of more than twenty-six billion dollars, while at Morgan Stanley and its predecessor firms.



With demonstrated achievement in identifying and securing new business, implementing large-scale corporate services assignments, and developing a highly successful high-net-worth asset management practice, Roger has proven himself as an expert on relationship management, raising assets, financial modeling, valuation, and analysis for various investment opportunities and to support clients in meeting their financial goals.



Roger graduated from Marist College School of Management with a BS in business administration and international global studies and subsequently began what has become a long, multi-faceted career on Wall Street. During this time, Roger founded a new division in the financial services industry; corporate services, which deals with the administration and trading of corporate equity plans.



As such, he could be considered the father figure for global equity administration, which is now a multi-billion dollar industry. a lifelong public servant and have devoted my life to philanthropic causes from families impacted by 9/11 and Roger maintained leadership over one hundred Fortune 500 clients through a comprehensive suite of corporate services and products, including global equity stock plan administration, trading, asset management, and financial analysis. He hired, coached, and grew a core team of experts and a national network of advisors, who developed and expanded an asset portfolio valued at +$26B, and established a robust client network of c-suite stakeholders to identify new service opportunities.



Casey Gard is the former managing partner of Calypso Capital Management. He presently runs the Gard family office which is partially focused on litigation finance.



The agenda is here - https://ivyfon.com/jun11forum/agenda.html



You can register here - https://ivyfon.com/jun11forum/jun11register.html



They will follow up this luncheon with more information on down cycle investing learned during the 2008 economic downturn.



About IvyFON:



About IvyFON:

IvyFON is a leading provider of forums for institutional investors and family offices. We have had more than 45,000 attendees at our events with more than 4,000 speakers since 2001. Contact Information Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON)

https://ivyfon.com/jun11forum/agenda.html



