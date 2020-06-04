Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Exclusive Interview with Dr. Ingo Baumann from BHO Legal Released Ahead of Military PNT 2020

SMi reports: Conference speaker Dr. Ingo Baumann, Attorney at Law & Partner at BHO Legal, provides insight into PNT legal perspectives ahead of October’s Military PNT conference.

London, United Kingdom, June 04, 2020 --(



Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with Dr. Ingo Baumann, Attorney at Law & Partner, BHO Legal, to find out more about legal perspectives surrounding GNSS and PNT and what he’s most looking forward to at the conference.



Here is a snapshot of what was discussed in the interview:



Unlike airspace, which has territorial sovereignty attached to it, space is seen as a commons; what impact does this have for operation in the domain?



"The Outer Space Treaty stipulates freedom of Outer Space, every country (and their companies) can freely use space for their activities. With the advent of cheaper and more accessible technology, more and more countries have national space activities and the number of commercial operators is also growing steadily. The most suitable LEO orbits are already crowding, considerably increasing the risk of collisions, interference and space debris. Long term sustainability of the space environment is at stake. For GNSS/SBAS systems, these are in MEO, where much less space activities take place and the situation is more relaxed. However, also these satellites need to travel through LEO to reach their designated orbits, thus the collision risk also increases."



With PNT now so heavily integrated into terrestrial platforms, how is this shaping assured access from a legal point of view?



"Assured access requires that the existing GNSS systems are kept operational, are maintained, and replaced. On the other hand, assured access depends on the absence of harmful interference and other sources of disturbance. The more dependent our societies and economies are on GNSS, for example in view of autonomous cars, ships and other systems, time-related applications for financial markets, logistic systems, or location-based services, the more GNSS availability and undisturbed performance are essential."



To read the full interview, visit the "Downloads" tab from: http://www.militarypnt.com/pr7prcom



Dr. Ingo Baumann will speak on Day One of the conference to present:



"PNT Resilience: A Legal Perspective"

- Spoofing and jamming of GNSS signals are a growing concern for deployed

- GNSS are very vulnerable due to the low power of signals

- Military operations however have to rely on PNT

- Case studies of recent GNSS spoofing and jamming cases both in military and civil domains

- Legal framework applicable to spoofing and jamming on national and international (ITU and UN) level



To view the full agenda and speaker line-up, visit http://www.militarypnt.com/pr7prcom



Military PNT Conference

19-20 October 2020

London, UK



Gold Sponsor: Lockheed Martin

Sponsor: L3 Harris



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.militarypnt.com/pr7prcom



