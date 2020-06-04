PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Royal Navy Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd to Present Briefing at Defence Safety Conference 2020


SMi reports: Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy will present a crucial safety briefing at this year’s Defence Safety Conference.

London, United Kingdom, June 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SMi Group’s Defence Safety Conference will return to London for its third year on October 5-6, 2020. Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority for the third year in a row, the conference aims to build on last year's success, with representation from 10+ countries to explore the safe delivery of defence capabilities across the land, air and maritime domains, providing a holistic overview of safety within the military.

Last year, the event boasted a line-up consisting of senior military, safety regulators, operators and providers, including 4 essential briefings from the UK MoD, showcasing the latest strategies and technologies being used to enhance safety within defence.

Interested parties can learn more or register for the conference at: http://www.defencesafety.com/pr2prcom

This year, the conference will include a crucial safety briefing from the Royal Navy:

"Warfighting, Safely: The Right Culture to Maximise Operational Effectiveness"
- The purpose of Navies and reality of the job – being “safe” in order to deliver violence to our enemies?
- Embedding safety in our operational thinking – the importance of leadership and communication, inculcated safety culture
- The risk balance: maximising lethality without compromising our people
- Is there are trade-off between operational imperative and operating safely? – mission success vs. preserving equipment

Presented by Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy

The full agenda can be viewed online at: http://www.defencesafety.com/pr2prcom

Defence Safety Conference
5-6 October 2020 | London, United Kingdom
Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems
Sponsors & Exhibitors: Abbott Risk Consulting, Robin Radar Systems and tlmNexus

To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact Information
SMi Group
Lauren Pears
+44 (0) 20 7827 6020
Contact
http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PR1prcom

