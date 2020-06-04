Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Management Data, Inc. and Ridgeline Advisors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Tampa, FL, June 04, 2020 --(



Founded in 1982, MDI has operated as a software developer and ASP provider to insurance and annuity companies. MDI serves its customers by customizing software needs and providing best in class service.



“We are pleased to partner with Pat and the MDI team, they have built an impressive organization that is well positioned to continue to serve its clients during this challenging operating environment. We are impressed with the MDI’s emphasis on technical expertise, product leadership and customer service,” said Worth Snyder, a Managing Director of Ridgeline. “MDI has developed a unique platform that creates a compelling customer value proposition, evidenced by its roster of blue-chip clients in the insurance category. We look forward to helping MDI continue to grow and enhance its product offering and value proposition,” commented Awais Shaikh, a Managing Director of Ridgeline.



“After an intensive three-year search for the right successor, we have finally found an organization that shares our vision and commitment to total customer service and support for our employees. After 23 years of running MDI, I can transition control with the assurance that the legacy of our unique attitude of customer support and value for our clients will be carried on with the same commitment that I have had over these many years,” commented Pat Michael, President and CEO of MDI.



Tyrus O’Neill, Managing Partner with Benchmark International, added, “We would like to congratulate Management Data and Pat Michael, as well as, Ridgeline Advisors on a successful deal. Everyone at Benchmark International was impressed by the professionalism of both parties throughout the entire process. Additionally, it’s fantastic to see continued deal activity despite everything taking place in the broader economy. We wish everyone involved nothing but the best moving forward and believe it’s the beginning of a great partnership for Ridgeline and Management Data.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



