US Air Force’s Captain Ray Reeves to Present at Air Mission Planning & Support 2020

SMi Reports: Key US Air Force speaker details announced for Air Mission Planning & Support conference.

London, United Kingdom, June 04, 2020 --(



With that in mind, SMi Group’s 11th annual Air Mission Planning and Support will reconvene in London on October 6-7, 2020. Delegates will hear insight from key military figures from across the world speaking at the two-day meeting, where they will discuss their experience in air mission planning.



An Early bird discount of £300 is available for bookings made by June 30, 2020. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom9



The two-day event will provide a holistic agenda in the field, providing in-depth discussions on; air force data management, multi-domain command and control, anti-access area denial, cyber security and many more.



Keeping in line with the topic of JADC2 battlefield network, SMi Group is proud to announce US Air Force’s Captain Ray Reeves, Assistant Director of Operations / Joint Terminal Attack Controller Evaluator, 13th Air Support Operations Squadron, as a speaker for this year covering "The Future of Command and Control" emphasising:



- Why JADC2 replaced MDC2

- Current JADC2 efforts

- Proposed JADC2 design

- Building from the bottom-up



Interested parties register and learn more by downloading the brochure at: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom9



Air Mission Planning and Support

6-7 October 2020

St. James' Court, Buckingham Gate, London, UK



Sponsored by:

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Airbus, ThinkLogical



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748



For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



*Joint battlefield network one of USAF’s highest priorities: chief of staff nominee (Flight Global: May, 2020) https://www.flightglobal.com/fixed-wing/joint-battlefield-network-one-of-usafs-highest-priorities-chief-of-staff-nominee/138280.article



About SMi Group:

