Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care’s Quarantine Skin Solutions

Many are suffering from difficult skin problems while in quarantine. From acne breakouts to dry patches, people are in extra need of solutions to challenging skin dilemmas. Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care has simple DIY recipes and solutions for important skin care needs.

Denver, CO, June 04, 2020 --



This uncertain time has forced society to navigate unforeseen territory and adjust lifestyle and routines. Between the lack of fresh air and sunshine from being inside, coupled with poorer eating habits, frustration, sadness and overall lack of well-being, people are in need of answers for skin ailments.



Colorado has additional complications for its people and skin. First, it’s an extremely dry environment, which can easily zap moisture from the skin. Second, Colorado is a very active state, and it’s common to be outside riding bikes, hiking and having fun. Although sunlight is essential, it can also have long-term damaging effects to skin without the proper protection.



Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care has the answers to a broad range of skin care issues. "I have been doing this for 35 years, and there are very few skin care situations I have not overcome," says Lily Morgan, CFO and founder of Colorado's longest running skin care company.



Right now, it is especially important to have simple solutions that can easily be achieved at home, improving skin and overall mood. For example, if skin is looking rough and in need of a pick-me-up, Lily recommends a honey and fresh fruit mask. Any fruit will work, from applesauce to the juice of an orange. Simply mix the ingredients together and apply to the face for 20 minutes. If dry skin is the concern, but using items currently available the kitchen is the only option, Lily suggests using pure olive oil as an all over body moisturizer. Those suffering from acne breakouts can apply a yogurt mask, or try the juice of a lemon mixed with half water and apply to the affected area with a cotton ball. Those feeling a bit down can try misting with lavender and ylang ylang essential oils. Lavender refreshes and stimulates, while ylang ylang uplifts the spirits.



A spa day can be achieved by taking a long luxurious bath, and soaking in olive oil, meditating, or going for a nice walk are all important. Prepare a nice cup of chamomile tea, and drink mindfully. Place the tea bags in the freezer for 30 minutes and use them to reduce puffiness around the eyes. As Lily always says, “Just as loving other people is a verb, loving yourself is too, and self-care is something we must not sacrifice, even in quarantine.”



