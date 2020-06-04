Sustainable Practices for Architects & Designers: ReConnecting with the 5 Senses & 5 Elements

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Holistic Inner Designs, S. Lee Wright... Press Release

Two online workshops for Designers & Architects to rebalance, renew & revive a more sustainable approach to designing spaces for a healthier planet and more balanced practice.

A Sustainable Future for Designers & Architects: ReConnecting the 5 Senses & 5 Elements is an experiential & exploratory workshop to focus on the reconnection that has been lost in modern society and busy lifestyles. This workshop, originally to be a live event in NYC, is now an online workshop in light of the global pandemic. In light of the current crisis, they believe the stakes are higher than before and now is the time to realign the design of built environments more solidly on only sustainable practices.



The first workshop, Laying the Foundation for Reconnection the 5 Senses & 5 Elements, will be on June 20 via Zoom from 10:30am - 2:30pm Eastern Time. The second workshop, A Deeper Dive into the 5 Senses & 5 Elements in the Built Environment, will be on July 11 via the same platform and same time. These workshops are stand-alone events, however they can be combined for both personal and business development.



S. Lee Wright, as a classically trained as an Interior Designer with a minor in Psychology, always understood the power our spaces have on our people. With over 30 years of experience, Lee has expanded her skills to include Feng Shui, LEED AP, CID as well as multiple holistic & eastern modalities. This resulted in a "holistic" approach to designing sustainable spaces and lifestyles. Currently she writes books, blogs, speaks, offers design kits, plus she hosts live & online events.



Esther Dederichs is a multi-sensory Interior Designer, Olfactory Artist and Wellness Coach. Esther moved to the US from Europe 20 years ago seeking a new life and found it in the corporate interiors world. After successfully designing corporate, medical and retail environments, Esther expanded her skills into Aromatherapy and Coaching as well as sustainable design practices. Her focus has always been to create a better experience for humans. Esther is a LEED AP and a Certified Wellness coach combining her skills to offer a series of customized packages plus she offers online workshops.



During these upcoming online workshops, Esther will provide a series of informative & sensory experiences to reawaken all of the 5 senses for the participants, while sharing practical tools on how to use them in Architectural and Design practices. The focus is for a reconnection with the passion of creativity and ultimately result in more sustainably designed environments.



Esther shares, "Practicing the art of Aromatherapy, reconnecting with my sense of smell, opened a whole new world for me and radically shifted my approach to design, reigniting my love of design. It was the missing link that finally brought sustainable design to the surface of my work and showed me the path towards Wellness Coaching to help others find their own inner wisdom."



During the second half of the workshop, Lee will explore the details of the 5 Elements in nature and how these natural elements link to our inner senses. She will demonstrate their interconnectedness and she will seek to share her vision for how understanding these elements, and the use of our own senses, can and should result in a more sustainable approach to life and work.



Lee says, "Through my own life experiences I learned the hard way that living an unbalanced life resulted in disaster. I knew this in my design work though it took some hard knocks for me to expand this to include my inner and outer worlds. Once I recognized this during my studies of Feng Shui with a Grand Master, the simplicity of a sustainable, holistic approach, in life and in design, became crystal clear."



A Sustainable Future for Designers & Architects: ReConnecting the 5 Senses & 5 Elements offers a creative workshop with a very hands-on and personalized approach to enhance creativity on a deeper level, plus provide a foundation for a eco and sustainable vision for the future. It is an ideal course for any Designer, Architect, or professional related to the built environment that seeks to start utilizing a more sustainable, eco-friendly and holistic methodology in their work as well as in their lives.



S. Lee Wright and Esther Dederichs formed a creative collaboration for these online workshops as a team, recognizing the power of combining skills and experience to provide an enriching learning experience.



About Lee

Lee offers her services in a series of online consultative packages, focusing on design-it-with-you approach and by-the-hour services.



Design Website: HolisticInteriorDesigns.com

Sustainable Living Blog: ChangeYourSpace.info.



About Esther

Esther offers her services in a series of coaching and wellness packages, focusing on the personalized approach towards personal development.



Coaching Website: FromDeepWithinCoaching.com



S. Lee Wright

1-917-808-6914



changeyourspace.info

+44 7901 266 067 European

Esther Dederichs: edederichs@hotmail.com



