Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Carnivore Meat Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Carnivore Meat Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Carnivore Meat Company to be Recognized for Donations During Pandemic

Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance (NEWMA) will recognize raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food manufacturer Carnivore Meat Company for its donation of $100,000 to Green Bay nonprofits and for donating the use of its ultraviolet (UV) sterilization machine to sanitize and disinfect protective equipment (PPE) for front-line medical and public service workers throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Green Bay, WI, June 04, 2020 --(



- Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance (NEWMA) recognizes Carnivore Meat Company for donations during COVID-19 pandemic

- Carnivore Meat Company donated $100,000 to Green Bay food pantries and shelters

- Carnivore Meat Company donated the use of a UV Sterilization Machine to sterilize masks for health care workers and first responders in northeast Wisconsin

- Carnivore Meat Company’s donations will be highlighted at the June 10 NEWMA quarterly membership meeting



Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance (NEWMA) will recognize raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food manufacturer Carnivore Meat Company for its donation of $100,000 to Green Bay nonprofits and for donating the use of its ultraviolet (UV) sterilization machine to sanitize and disinfect protective equipment (PPE) for front-line medical and public service workers throughout Northeast Wisconsin.



NEWMA is a partnership of about 300 companies and organizations covering 18 Wisconsin counties that employ over half of the manufacturing workforce in the region.



“We are promoting our companies who, during the COVID-19 crisis, are being an excellent manufacturer in this crisis,” says NEWMA Executive Director Ann Franz.



In March, Green Bay-based Carnivore Meat Company announced a $100,000 donation to area nonprofits and issued a Vital Relief Challenge to encourage other companies to donate if they are able. In April, Carnivore Meat Company donated the use of a UV Sterilization Machine to sanitize masks and PPE for front-line healthcare and emergency workers.



NEWMA featured Carnivore Meat Company’s contributions on social media and in a video that was distributed to Green Bay Chamber members. Franz said NEWMA’s June 10 quarterly membership meeting, to be held as a webinar, will include a video showcasing companies throughout Northeast Wisconsin, including Carnivore Meat Company, that provided extraordinary support to their communities during the COVID-19 crisis.



Lanny Viegut, the company’s CEO and owner, says he feels it’s important for businesses to be involved in helping out the community during times of great need.



“I believe the steps we’ve taken as part of our COVID-19 Response Plan in March and April have made a huge difference in our community and others all across the US,” Viegut says. The desperate need for donations at food pantries remains today and I’m extending the Vital Relief Challenge to heighten awareness and hopefully motivate and inspire others to take similar action.



About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Green Bay, WI, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- News Highlights:- Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance (NEWMA) recognizes Carnivore Meat Company for donations during COVID-19 pandemic- Carnivore Meat Company donated $100,000 to Green Bay food pantries and shelters- Carnivore Meat Company donated the use of a UV Sterilization Machine to sterilize masks for health care workers and first responders in northeast Wisconsin- Carnivore Meat Company’s donations will be highlighted at the June 10 NEWMA quarterly membership meetingNortheast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance (NEWMA) will recognize raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food manufacturer Carnivore Meat Company for its donation of $100,000 to Green Bay nonprofits and for donating the use of its ultraviolet (UV) sterilization machine to sanitize and disinfect protective equipment (PPE) for front-line medical and public service workers throughout Northeast Wisconsin.NEWMA is a partnership of about 300 companies and organizations covering 18 Wisconsin counties that employ over half of the manufacturing workforce in the region.“We are promoting our companies who, during the COVID-19 crisis, are being an excellent manufacturer in this crisis,” says NEWMA Executive Director Ann Franz.In March, Green Bay-based Carnivore Meat Company announced a $100,000 donation to area nonprofits and issued a Vital Relief Challenge to encourage other companies to donate if they are able. In April, Carnivore Meat Company donated the use of a UV Sterilization Machine to sanitize masks and PPE for front-line healthcare and emergency workers.NEWMA featured Carnivore Meat Company’s contributions on social media and in a video that was distributed to Green Bay Chamber members. Franz said NEWMA’s June 10 quarterly membership meeting, to be held as a webinar, will include a video showcasing companies throughout Northeast Wisconsin, including Carnivore Meat Company, that provided extraordinary support to their communities during the COVID-19 crisis.Lanny Viegut, the company’s CEO and owner, says he feels it’s important for businesses to be involved in helping out the community during times of great need.“I believe the steps we’ve taken as part of our COVID-19 Response Plan in March and April have made a huge difference in our community and others all across the US,” Viegut says. The desperate need for donations at food pantries remains today and I’m extending the Vital Relief Challenge to heighten awareness and hopefully motivate and inspire others to take similar action.About Carnivore Meat CompanyCarnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Contact Information Carnivore Meat Company

Melissa Olson

920-367-4063



www.carnivoremeat.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Carnivore Meat Company Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend