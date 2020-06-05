San Diego Realtors Set New Standards for Handling Real Estate During Divorce

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Divorce Real Estate Solutions Press Release

Every 13 seconds, there is a divorce in America. That equates to 2,419,196 divorces per year, according to Wilkinson & Finkbeiner family law attorneys. Seventy percent (70%) involve real estate. Yet the average Realtor has no specific training in divorce. Divorce Real Estate Solutions in San Diego, CA announced two of their top Realtors have attained the highly regarded Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert Certification (CDRE).

Every 13 seconds, there is a divorce in America. That equates to 2,419,196 divorces per year. Seventy percent (70%) involve real estate. Yet the average Realtor has no specific training in divorce. Divorce Real Estate Solutions in San Diego, CA announced two of their top Realtors have attained the highly regarded Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert Certification (CDRE™). This credential requires over 40 hours of instruction by prominent Family Law attorneys, California Superior Court Judge, Certified Divorce Lending Professional and a top Divorce Realtor® in Southern California.



In most divorce cases the home is the largest asset to be divided. A Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert is trained to support the divorcing couple and maintain open lines of communication among all parties (homeowners, attorneys, court) throughout the house sale process. These experts also ensure that court orders are followed and the process is handled fairly and efficiently. This skill set makes the difference between selling a property quickly for top dollar or selling at a reduced price, ultimately saving the homeowner thousands of dollars.



“Promoting the collaboration of real estate and family law professionals so that every divorcing couple is ensured the best possible outcome is something we take very seriously at Divorce Real Estate Solutions,” said Amanda Guerin, a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert (CDRE™) in San Diego, CA.



Just because a divorcing couple is in agreement on things today, doesn’t mean things will stay that way throughout the sale. Inevitably, conflicts occur. Working with an expert who is trained to resolve conflicts and navigate through the intersection between the legal, emotional and real estate processes that are happening simultaneously, makes the difference between success and failure when selling the house during divorce.



“Families in divorce deserve to have a professional who can quarterback the legal, financial and emotional process with utmost ethics, expertise, skill and compassion,” said Sammy Tovar, a Realtor with Divorce Real Estate Solutions in San Diego, CA when asked why he invested in earning the Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert credential. “This is important to me personally because divorcing homeowners are an extremely underserved segment in our communities in which many people are experiencing the darkest days of their lives.”



