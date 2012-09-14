PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

A Widow and 13 Year Old Son Are Launching Their New Weekly National Television Show on the NOW Network This Thanksgiving Day 11 ET Called the Path to Healing Show A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Conley Book Tour of “Keep Looking Up” is #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller The inspirational book, “Keep Looking Up” by Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller during its first week of release. - November 27, 2019 - Carey Conley

Musotica Launch Holidays 2019 Lingerie Collection Brimming with Satin and Velvet With the Holiday season just around the corner, Musotica is delighted to announce their latest festive-inspired Holidays lingerie collection. Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color... - November 21, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Kirk Stange and Jillian Wood Co-Author Two Chapter Supplements to the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law in 2019 Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that Founding Partner, Kirk Stange, and Managing Partner, Jillian Wood, co-authored Cumulative Supplements to two chapters of the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law. These Cumulative Supplements were released in 2019. The two Cumulative Supplements that Kirk... - November 20, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Kirk Stange of Stange Law Firm, PC is Now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that founding partner Kirk Stange is now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Cannabis Minister Miami Opens in the Magic City Couples can now incorporate cannabis into the wedding ceremony. - November 07, 2019 - Cannabis Minister Miami

Arek Zasowski and Maegan Coker Are Returning to Los Angeles on a Big Screen in an Award Winning Short Romance "Call Me" in October 2019 An award winning short romance “Call Me” is coming back to Los Angeles as part of the 8th annual Marina del Rey Film Festival and will be screened in high quality settings at the Cinemark 18 and XD (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center on Thursday, October 24 at 9.30pm. - October 22, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

ZTV Features Author and Inspirational Speaker, Martha Lazo Munoz Author of “Hiding From Myself” shares her story of domestic violence and hope on ZondraTV Network with host, Zondra Evans. - October 14, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Inspirational Short Award with “Let Go: The Prelude” at the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, NV After being officially selected earlier this year, Arek Zasowski’s short touching emotional drama “Let Go: The Prelude” has just been named Best Inspirational Short by the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. - September 13, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Catalyst of Love by Ryan Abrahams New book of poetry covers hardships and successes and how they are a "Catalyst of Love"; Ryan Abrahams announces publication of new book - September 07, 2019 - Ryan Abrahams

"You Can't Love Him into Loving You" a Story of Abuse and Coercive Narcisstic Behavior Written by Angela Brittain This book takes you on a journey of love, lies, and betrayal. A work of survival and resilience to ultimately live a loving and joyful life. Going through the fire and coming out stronger. Readers may see themselves in parts of this book. Included is a list of 10 questions to determine if you're in an emotionally abusive relationship. - August 28, 2019 - Angela Brittain, LLC

Samantha M. Ruth, Transformational Psychologist Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. Manhasset, New York, August 21, 2019 Samantha M. Ruth, Transformational Psychologist and proud resident of Denver, Colorado has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of Distinction for the third quarter of 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)... - August 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases "Drops in Black Sand," by Sefa Noir; Passionate Illustrations of Black Love, with the Soulful Language of Poetry "Drops in Black Sand" is a collection of poetic love sonnets illustrated with images of black love. It depicts an emotional yet beautifully crafted world where African Americans are displayed in an atmosphere of sensuous unity with each other. Each artistic photograph is carefully designed to express the emotion of the poems, created to match with the demonstration of passion. "Drops in Black Sand" has taken the beauty of black love, and has given it an illustrated new voice in poetry. - August 10, 2019 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

Dating Coach No Longer Associates with "The Manosphere" Professional Dating Coach and Bestselling Book Author Alan Roger Currie no longer wants his name identified with what is known as "The Manosphere." Currie's decision is primarily based on the fact that there are now so many negative connotations associated with the collection of blog sites, discussion forums, message boards, and audio & video podcasts who produce content for romantically and sexually frustrated single heterosexual men in various cities and countries around the world. - August 07, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short Award with “Call Me” at the 2019 Silicon Beach Film Festival in Los Angeles, CA When asked about what advice Arek could give to inspire young beginning actors, Arek Zasowski replies: “It may sound quite simple - take initiative, reach out to other actors and create. Do not wait for anything to happen to you. If you have an idea that you are truly passionate about, work for it, focus your energy to make it a reality. You will make it happen if you believe in it and take the action.” - June 29, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Rights to "Rich Boy, Rich Girl" Has Sold Worldwide Ahead of Cannes Safier Entertainment has sold the worldwide rights to Andrew Damon Henriques and Judy San Roman’s Romantic Comedy “Rich Boy, Rich Girl,” a deal negotiated by CEO Jared Safier ahead of Cannes. The film hit theaters stateside and a host of VOD platforms May 31st, 2019. The film stars... - June 27, 2019 - Reelhouse Productions

Erin Manhardt Joins Bellevue Family Counseling as a Youth and Family Counselor Bellevue Family Counseling welcomes Erin Manhardt to its team of specialized counselors. Erin will be responsible for working with teens seeking help and support for anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, social stressors, relationships and other common challenges teens face. - June 26, 2019 - Bellevue Family Counseling

State Winners for 2019 Longest Married Couple Project Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter The 2019 state winners of the ninth annual Longest Married Couple Project, sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in this country, were announced today. “As we enter the month and June and what is traditionally known as National Marriage... - June 07, 2019 - Worldwide Marriage Encounter

2019 Longest Married Couple Project National Winners Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in the United States, announced today the national winners of the 2019 Longest Married Couple Project. They are DW & Willie Williams of Charlotte, NC. The Williams’ were married August 17, 1937 in Newberry,... - June 05, 2019 - Worldwide Marriage Encounter

Kirk Cameron Speaks at Plumstead Christian School’s Ninth Annual Founders Forum & Second Annual Multi-School Assembly Each year Plumstead Christian School invites a nationally known Christian whose faith informs the way he or she lives. The 2019 Founders Forum keynote speaker, Kirk Cameron, is an actor, director, and producer best known for his early work on TV sitcom Growing Pains, the Left Behind movies, and Fireproof. Most recently Cameron has produced documentaries entitled Monumental and Connect, and he speaks on marriage and parenting in churches across the nation with his Living Room Reset. - May 28, 2019 - Plumstead Christian School

Life Begins at Eighty; It's Never Too Late to Achieve Your Dreams Milton A. Kaufman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), announces the opening of his psychotherapy practice at 229 Fanshaw F, Boca Raton, Florida. The services offered are mental health counseling for adults, couples, children, and adolescents. Kaufman recently relocated from New Jersey. After retiring... - May 17, 2019 - Milton A. Kaufman, LCSW

Alive from Oklahoma Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media

Thump Records Announces "Dreamer In California" Single by R&B and Soul Singer Daphee Daphee's harmonic filled single "Dreamer in California" is the perfect song to blast on a relaxing Saturday morning and while cruising down the streets of sunny Malibu. See what the talented soulful singer is up to since the released of her album under the same title. - April 26, 2019 - Thump Records

What Mums Need to Know. Magic Rainbow Photography Shares Tips on Capturing the Cutest Newborn Photographs. As Duchess Meghan prepares to reveal her baby to the world, London newborn photographer shares her tips on how to prepare for and capture baby portraits that make everybody say, "Awwww..." - April 12, 2019 - Magic Rainbow Photography

#MeTwo? Dating Coach Offers Men 5 Rules for Hooking Up with Women in the Controversial #MeToo Era Internationally-known Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie warns men of the danger of allowing plausible deniability with women's next-day "sexual regret." Currie is the author of seven eBooks, four paperbacks, and four audiobooks that all center on encouraging men to verbally communicate their sexual desires, interests, and intentions to women of interest in a manner that is more confident and highly self-assured, more upfront and specific, and more straightforwardly honest. - April 08, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

D Cast Releases Single Supporting Victims of Domestic Abuse D Cast releases the single, "I'm a Beautiful Mess," supporting the staff and volunteers at the East Los Angeles Women's Center. - April 02, 2019 - DCast Music

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

Owen and Owens Expands Family Law Team Family Law Attorney Rachel DeGraba Joins Firm. - March 18, 2019 - Owen and Owens PLC

Samantha M. Ruth, Transformational Psychologist Showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Samantha M. Ruth, Transformational Psychologist of Denver, Colorado has been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the... - March 08, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

New Online Portal, OneStopDivorce.com, Removes the Attorneys from Undisputed Divorces OneStopDivorce.com, a new online portal with offices in Waltham, MA, makes it possible for couples to transact their own divorce, without attorneys. - February 28, 2019 - OneStopDivorce.com

Attorney Genoveva Meza Talbott, Family Law Mediator, is Guest Speaker at the Take Control Seminar in Los Angeles Presented by Sisters of Strength, generously sponsored by Thrivent Financial, in partnership with Los Angeles Times Espanol and Hoy Los Angeles, Attorney Genoveva Meza Talbott will be a guest speaker at the "Take Control" seminar. - February 22, 2019 - Meza-Talbott Law

Female Founding Team of Wedding Professionals to Launch First-Ever Bridal Vexpo Vexpo, an interactive online marketplace that connects brides with curated event vendors, launches their first-annual Bridal Vexpo in Nashville. - February 16, 2019 - Vexpo

SAFE App Announces "Date Responsibly" Initiative on Valentine's Day SAFE App, which lets people privately show their verified STD status on their phone, is announcing the Date Responsibly initiative: a call to action promoting sexual health and accountability, with the goal of ending the spread of STDs and sexual assault in our lifetime. Dating apps and social networks... - February 15, 2019 - The SAFE Group, Inc.

Former Marriage Therapist and Founder of Chelsey Wang Beauty & Baby Offers Free Marital Counseling Former marriage therapist and founder of Chelsey Wang Beauty & Baby to offer free marital counseling in new Instagram series. - February 15, 2019 - Chelsey Wang Beauty Skincare with No Secrets

The Divorce Dress Needs a Valentine The Divorce Dress needs a Valentine? Forget swooning over chocolates and flowers, save that stuff for the beginning, they are collectors of relationship endings. They want your soul! Two women, one dress and a mission: Travel the world to document stories of relationship endings for the book, The Divorce Dress. - February 12, 2019 - The Divorce Dress

Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Linda Dunnigan of Sarasota, Florida has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 20 years in the field of life coaching. About Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Ms. Dunnigan is a Life Coach... - February 08, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Brad Walsh Turns Divorce and Psych Ward Stint Into Inspirational Dark Pop Album Singer/producer Brad Walsh returns Valentine's Day with Artbreak, a new pop album that delves into mental illness, relationship turmoil, and new beginnings. Features a slew of guest appearances from artists, actors, and activists. - February 06, 2019 - Brad Walsh

Samantha M. Ruth, MA, LLP Honored as a Woman of Excellence-Industry Leader by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Samantha M. Ruth, MA, LLP of Denver, Colorado has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence-Industry Leader for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of life coaching and visual psychotherapy. This... - February 06, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Love Expert Launches Venture to Heal Relationships After working with countless couples at The Relationship Firm, Stephanie D. McKenzie is launching The Healing Firm to help relationship heal from their physical and emotional "ailments" using healing, health and wholeness as a goal. - February 04, 2019 - The Healing Firm/The Relationship Firm