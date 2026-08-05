Marriage & Relationships News
Make a commitment to obtaining news about marriage and relationships. Get the latest information on books, bridal trends, seminars, arts, culture, technology, goods and services catered to couples and relationship professionals.
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards. - July 15, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
SCB Announces The Best Boudoir Photographers in Sonoma County For 2026
SonomaCountyBoudoir.com has released its 2026 Editors’ Choice list of the best boudoir photographers in Sonoma County, naming JG Boudoir as the top recommendation. The curated list highlights five photographers known for technical skill, strong client experiences, and transparent pricing. Created to help women in find trusted professionals, their resources take the guesswork out of choosing the right boudoir photographer in wine country. - June 10, 2026 - Sonoma County Boudoir
LGBTQ+ Book on Narcissistic Abuse Wins Overall Nonfiction First Prize at 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards
"The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love," by Spanish author Daniel de Llano, has been named Overall Nonfiction First Prize winner at the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards — one of the most competitive independent publishing awards in the U.S. The book addresses narcissistic abuse within LGBTQ+ relationships, a largely unexplored topic. - May 31, 2026 - Daniel de Llano
Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas. - May 04, 2026 - Lick
"Are Relationships for Suckers" Challenges Myths and Reveals the Truth About Lasting Love
Author Belle Gayer presents “Are Relationships For Suckers?”: Learning the secrets of nurturing love from a 55-year marriage veteran to build your skills and create the love of a lifetime, a heartfelt and insightful Kindle Edition, paperback and hardcover that redefines what it takes to... - April 15, 2026 - Are Relationships For Suckers?
ReboundLovers.com Relaunches on HubPeople Platform with Focus on Emerging “Rebound Dating” Trend
Reboundlovers.com, a platform originally established over 16 years ago, has relaunched on the HubPeople platform with an updated focus on what it describes as “rebound dating”—a more intentional approach to forming connections after a breakup. The relaunch reflects both a modernization of the platform and a broader shift in how individuals navigate relationships following emotional transitions. - March 24, 2026 - Reboundlovers
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
Elora Jewelry Launches Modern Antique Jewelry Collection Featuring In-House Cut Lab-Grown Diamonds
The new collection explores antique diamond cuts and historical design through lab-grown diamonds and Elora’s in-house cutting atelier. - March 14, 2026 - Elora Fine Jewelry
“Susan Grabel: Lost My Husband/Can’t Lose My Country” at Ceres Gallery
Susan Grabel presents new cast-paper sculptures within a mixed-media environment. - March 10, 2026 - Susan Grabel
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Elias Vazquez Jr. as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Elias Vazquez Jr. to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Vazquez brings a unique blend of fresh legal insight and over seven years of dedicated experience in the... - March 09, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Ziporah Bank Announces "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" — a Revolutionary Anomaly to How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second
Author Ziporah V. Bank Announces the Release of "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" - 45 Years of Wisdom on How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second of Your Life. - March 05, 2026 - Ziporah Bank
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Wise Love Books Author Delivers the Radical Relationship Reset Young Adults Deserve
A new book by Chris Hakim, The Authentic Young Lover: Learning to Love in a Broken Culture, tackles hookup culture and modern loneliness without easy answers. Drawing on spiritual traditions from around the world, it identifies four internal patterns that sabotage relationships — and the virtues that replace them. Published by Wise Love Books. - February 13, 2026 - Chris Hakim
Gathurr Named Winner of 2026 Best of Weddings and Couples’ Choice Awards®
Design-Forward Wedding Studio Recognized by Couples on The Knot and WeddingWire - February 10, 2026 - Gathurr
New Jersey Wedding Studio Introduces “Cinematic Stills Collection,” Blending Film and Photography in a New Way
Blue Moon Video Productions, a New Jersey-based wedding studio, has introduced the Cinematic Stills Collection, a new offering that transforms moments from cinematic wedding films into high-resolution still images. Designed to complement traditional photography, the collection captures in-between moments and emotions that unfold naturally throughout the wedding day, with images suitable for both social media sharing and printing. - February 07, 2026 - Blue Moon Video Productions
Baltimore Couples Therapist Shares Communication Insights Ahead of Valentine’s Day
As Valentine’s Day approaches and couples reflect on the state of their relationships, Baltimore couples therapist Raffi Bilek is encouraging partners to focus on connection—not perfection. Drawing on over a decade of clinical experience, Bilek has released The Couples Communication... - February 04, 2026 - The Baltimore Therapy Center
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Three New Attorneys to Their Family Law Practice
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers in family law matters, is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to its legal team: Brian D. Mullen, Laura Alvarez, and Nina Tahsini. The arrival of these attorneys further strengthens the firm’s... - February 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of David Taub to Partner
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted David Taub from Managing Attorney to Partner. Based in Corona, CA, the firm specializes in advocating for men and fathers in California family courts. CEO Mark Reel Jr. praised Taub’s leadership and legal acumen in handling high-stakes cases. In his new role, Taub will lead case strategy and mentor the legal team. This move strengthens the firm’s mission, following its recognition as the top law firm on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list - January 25, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Mohr Law Group Opens Nacogdoches Office, Bringing Big-City Experience Home with Small Town Heart
Mohr Law Group is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Nacogdoches County, marking a meaningful homecoming for Founder and Managing Attorney Taylor Mohr (formerly Taylor Lyons), a Nacogdoches native, and the firm’s newest team member, Sophie Perry, who will join the team in... - January 12, 2026 - Mohr Law Group
Settlers Country Manor Featured as Key Filming Location for Live-Action Minecraft Movie
Settlers Country Manor in Waimauku, Auckland, served as a key filming location for the live-action Minecraft movie, featuring its Manor Arch Hall, landscaped gardens, and versatile indoor-outdoor spaces. The venue supported critical scenes, including Jennifer Coolidge’s sequences in Gamekeepers Restaurant, demonstrating its capacity for complex productions while maintaining its historic heritage and operational versatility for events and filming. - December 31, 2025 - Settlers Country Manor
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home. With offices in... - December 16, 2025 - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
2025 Virtual Holiday Dating Summit for Singles Forty Plus & Flirty: “New Season. New Love. New You!”
The 2025 Forty Plus & Flirty Holiday Dating Summit is coming December 5–7, 2025 — a transformational, live-virtual experience crafted especially for singles over 40 who want to end the year with renewed hope, clarity, and confidence in love. With the theme “New Season. New... - November 26, 2025 - The Literary Midwife Unlimited, LLC (Formerly The Master Communicator's Writing Services)
Brand Message Launch: Healing Relationships from the Inside Out
Dr. Dar Hawks Unveils a Transformational New Message for Women and Couples Seeking Deep, Lasting Relationship Healing - November 21, 2025 - Dr. Dar Hawks
Florida Author Reinvents Self-Help with Humor & Heart
Florida author L.S. Smith reinvents self-help with her bold, funny new book "Screw Up Like a Genius." Blending humor, honesty, and real-life insight from 25+ years as a counselor, Smith flips perfection culture on its head and shows readers how mistakes can spark confidence, resilience, and joy. A refreshing, uplifting guide for anyone tired of unrealistic self-help and ready to embrace being human. - November 20, 2025 - Wink and Word Publishing
Ancestrio Launches Personalized Legacy Book Service to Celebrate Family Heritage and Stories
Ancestrio’s Personalized Legacy Book combines expertly researched family history with your own stories, photos, and memories, creating a unique heirloom that honors the past and celebrates your family today. Designed by professional designers, each book is a timeless keepsake and perfect gift for generations to come. - November 18, 2025 - Ancestrio
Edwige International Redefines Luxury Matchmaking in North America for 2025–2026
In a culture where dating apps have reduced connection to convenience, Edwige International is reviving the lost art of meaningful introductions. The European-founded luxury matchmaking agency enters the North American market with a renewed commitment to authenticity, refinement, and traditional... - November 02, 2025 - Edwige International
MillionaireMatch Launches New Waitlist and Verification System to Strengthen Authenticity
New dating verification system strengthens trust and aims to support higher-quality dating, matchmaking, and business networking. As part of its ongoing efforts to maintain a trusted and authentic dating environment, MillionaireMatch has implemented a new waitlist and manual verification... - October 27, 2025 - MillionaireMatch
America's Blended Family Association (USABFA) Launches to Empower, Encourage, Coach and Support 29 Million Stepfamily and Single Parent Households
The first-of-its-kind national blended family membership organization, USABFA, provides a comprehensive "one place to go" for a support network of resources, community, and expert-led programs designed to help families navigate the complexities and dynamics of stepfamily and single-parent life. - October 10, 2025 - USABFA - America's Blended Family Association
Heart of the Matter Therapy in Fort Collins Hires Therapist to Provide Half-Priced Therapy
Heart of the Matter Therapy in Fort Collins welcomes Vally Rodriguez, MFT Intern, to the team. She is now offering therapy sessions at half the standard rate, making high-quality counseling more affordable for individuals, couples, and families. Vally is currently accepting new clients as part of the practice’s commitment to accessible mental health care. - September 19, 2025 - Heart of the Matter Couples Therapy, Marriage Counseling, and Individual Therapy
UNYHookup.com Launches; a Bold New Dating & Hookup Platform Focused on Upstate New York
Singles, couples, and adventurous spirits across Upstate New York now have a new way to connect, flirt, and meet. UNYHookup.com, a dynamic new dating and hookup platform, officially launches as a direct competitor to DoubleList.com—tailored specifically to the unique communities of Upstate... - September 04, 2025 - UNYHookup.com
Soft Power Voices Podcast Debuts September 2025 with First Guest Devi Maisha — Exploring Sensuality, Energy, and Healing for Black Women
This September, conversations that have been too often whispered in the background are taking center stage. The Soft Power Voices podcast, created and hosted by Native Elianor, will premiere its first episode in September 2025 with special guest Devi Maisha, a Sensual Energy Alchemist and Pleasure... - August 19, 2025 - Soft Power Voices
Bond Rees Opens Aberdeen Office to Meet Rising Demand for Private Investigations in North East Scotland
Bond Rees recently opened an office in Aberdeen to provide expert private and corporate investigation services. These include fraud, due diligence, surveillance and process serving for clients across North East Scotland. - August 01, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Palais des Émotions Introduces Bespoke Scented Stories for Unforgettable Moments
A new brand by CARRARA Advisory brings high perfumery into the wedding world, offering custom scent creations for couples and guests. - July 16, 2025 - Palais des Emotions
Ray Isaac Finds Divine Mercy
In a time where social vanity and impure sensuality often overshadow authentic living and friendships, Sydney’s international music artist and DJ Ray Isaac has made a surprisingly bold and courageous move in his journey. He discusses seeking life meaning and truth, one that many will feel and understand personally. - July 11, 2025 - Ray of Light Music
Love, Robots, and the Future: 12th International Love and Sex with Robots Conference Heads to China
The 12th International Love and Sex with Robots Conference is set to take place from June 24–26, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the event’s evolution since its inaugural gathering in London. Hosted in Shaoxing, China, this highly anticipated edition will bring together leading... - July 03, 2025 - Love and Sex with Robots Conference
Cherry Blossoms Dating Celebrates 51 Years of Bringing the World Together, One Couple at a Time
Cherry Blossoms Dating, the world's oldest and most successful international dating company, proudly marks its 51st anniversary. Established in 1974 as a paper publication, Cherry Blossoms Dating has been a pioneer in connecting men and women for love and marriage across borders. In 1995, the company transitioned to the digital realm, becoming one of the first dating companies to successfully establish an online presence. - June 30, 2025 - Cherry Blossoms Dating, Inc
Happening Now: Local Sexologist Featured on National Reality Series The Blox
Julie Wall, Board-Certified Sexologist and founder of Building Intimacy, appears on Season 17 of the reality show, The Blox. Just seven months before filming, she underwent brain surgery. Although not fully recovered while filming, Wall says, "It reminded me that growth doesn’t happen when we have everything figured out, it happens when we’re brave enough to show up anyway." - June 26, 2025 - Building Intimacy
Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reach Out with Practical Solutions at Kids Day in Sacramento
The Volunteer Ministers of the Sacramento Church of Scientology reach out at local community event to help families and children offering free on line courses for common everyday problems. - May 29, 2025 - Church of Scientology of Sacramento
Right Direction Senior Living Solutions Officially Announces Services Supporting DFW Families Navigating Senior Living
After launching earlier this year, Right Direction Senior Living Solutions is proud to formally introduce its services to the Dallas-Fort Worth community. This locally owned senior living referral company provides compassionate, hands-on guidance to families navigating the overwhelming process of... - May 07, 2025 - Right Direction Senior Living Solutions
Bellevue Family Counseling Launches New Online Support Groups to Foster Connection, Healing, and Growth
Bellevue Family Counseling is proud to announce the launch of a series of new online support groups designed to provide compassionate, professional guidance in a safe and inclusive environment. With a growing demand for mental health resources and community-based support, these new offerings aim to... - April 30, 2025 - Bellevue Family Counseling
A New Destination for Weddings & Elopements: The Say I Do Chapel Opens Its Doors in Las Vegas
Opening of the Say I Do Chapel, 628 S Las Vegas Blvd., offering wedding and elopement services in Las Vegas, Nevada. - April 24, 2025 - Say I Do Chapel
Rene TV Network Announces Global Release of Debut Film, "Heat in the Queen City: The Final Call" – Now Streaming Worldwide
Rene TV Network announces the global release of its debut film, Heat in the Queen City: The Final Call, a psychological, thought-provoking thriller. Now available for streaming worldwide on Fawesome, the film can be accessed through Roku, Fire TV, and all major streaming devices. Directed by Ariah... - March 20, 2025 - RENE TV NETWORK LLC
Love Hurts Breaks Taboos: Anonymous STI Disclosure Platform Tackles Stigma Head-on
Love Hurts takes the pain out of telling your sexual partners about STIs–promoting open communication while reducing stigma. - March 19, 2025 - Love Hurts
The Association of Bridal Consultants Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence with New Ownership
The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the premier organization dedicated to the education and professional growth of wedding planners worldwide, proudly marks its 70th anniversary in 2024. This milestone comes with an exciting new chapter as the organization transitions under the leadership... - March 18, 2025 - Association of Bridal Consultants
Modern Moments Unveils the Exclusive “Theme Collection” to Transform Wedding Planning
Modern Moments is redefining wedding planning with the launch of its Theme Collection, a fresh, immersive way for couples to envision their dream wedding. Instead of starting from scratch, brides and grooms can explore beautifully curated themes that bring their vision to life effortlessly. Designed to inspire and simplify, this collection transforms Modern Moments into more than just a venue — it’s a seamless, stress-free wedding experience. - February 17, 2025 - Modern Moments
Russell Stover x Southwest Airlines Take Love to New Heights This Valentine’s Day
This Valentine’s Day, Russell Stover Chocolates and Southwest Airlines® have teamed up to deliver a sweet experience to celebrate love bringing together the beloved brand known for their heart-shaped box and the LUV® airline. Russell Stover, based in Kansas City and the #1 brand at... - February 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
Bellevue Family Counseling Launches New Website to Better Serve Clients
Bellevue Family Counseling has launched a new website to make counseling support more accessible. The site features detailed therapist profiles, streamlined appointment booking, and helpful resources for children, teens, adults, couples, and parents. “We wanted to simplify the process of finding the right therapist,” said co-owner Marlon Familton. Co-owner Leah Koenig added, “This redesign empowers families to take positive steps.” Visit Bellevue Family Counseling's new site to learn more. - February 11, 2025 - Bellevue Family Counseling
Divorce Wave Launches First-of-Its-Kind App Providing On-Demand Support for Navigating Every Phase of Divorce
Innovative app Divorce Wave launches to provide 24/7 support for people who are considering or entering the divorce process. - January 06, 2025 - Divorce Wave
Primerishta Expands Premier Marriage Bureau Services Across Canada
Prime Rishta is trying to reach out to the people who need the Bureau services and is very much dedicated to encouraging meaningful marriages through a personalized matchmaking process. - December 29, 2024 - Prime Rishta