Press Releases WikiLocks Press Release

Receive press releases from WikiLocks: By Email RSS Feeds: WikiLocks Announces Legal Industry Specific Software for Secure Redaction Control

New York, NY, June 04, 2020 --(



Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions at WikiLocks commented, “There are countless PTOs issued with no way, traditionally, of monitoring compliance. Everyone is on the trust system until they get caught. The confidentiality of documents is at the mercy of those who receive them. This includes opposing counsel, the court system custodians, expert witnesses, and other third parties. WikiLocks enables you to control PTO compliance. You know when, where and who accesses any PTO-protected document. Access to PTO documents can be revoked at any time using our industry first, must have solution for anyone in the legal business.”



WikiLocks works the way you do, within your most common business applications and integrates in to your existing Microsoft and Adobe suites. Simply select the data you wish to protect, assign access to individuals or groups, and distribute the newly protected document. The protection follows your document throughout its lifecycle, no matter how it is accessed, copied, pasted and attached.



For additional information, please email: Inquiries@WikiLocks.com New York, NY, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- WikiLocks announces an industry shaping legal solution designed to ensure PTO compliance by controlling visibility and access to PTO’s while protecting attorney client privileged information, attorney work product, joint defense and all confidential case information.Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions at WikiLocks commented, “There are countless PTOs issued with no way, traditionally, of monitoring compliance. Everyone is on the trust system until they get caught. The confidentiality of documents is at the mercy of those who receive them. This includes opposing counsel, the court system custodians, expert witnesses, and other third parties. WikiLocks enables you to control PTO compliance. You know when, where and who accesses any PTO-protected document. Access to PTO documents can be revoked at any time using our industry first, must have solution for anyone in the legal business.”WikiLocks works the way you do, within your most common business applications and integrates in to your existing Microsoft and Adobe suites. Simply select the data you wish to protect, assign access to individuals or groups, and distribute the newly protected document. The protection follows your document throughout its lifecycle, no matter how it is accessed, copied, pasted and attached.For additional information, please email: Inquiries@WikiLocks.com Contact Information WikiLocks

Mark Sterle

917-829-4000



www.wikilocks.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WikiLocks