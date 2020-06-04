PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Ranks in Scotsman’s Top 25 Wholesale Lenders


San Diego, CA, June 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, is proud to announce its recognition as a “Top Wholesale Lender” by Scotsman, the nation’s primary publication for mortgage rankings.

This comes as Scotsman finalizes 2019’s metrics: Categories include Top Overall Volume, Top Retail Volume, Top Wholesale Volume, and more. On the Wholesale side, Prospect ranked 23rd nationally, placing them above tens of thousands of fellow brokers.

“We’ve been in business over 13 years now,” said CEO Jason Vondrak, “and I don’t think we would rank so highly without offering the transparent borrower experience we do.” Vondrak added that Prospect thinks “borrower-first,” making it easy to refinance from home in just a few weeks. Their loan officers are almost always on call to answer questions, quote the latest rates, gather documents, and close loans.

Vondrak finished, “Prospect is honored to be among the Top 25 wholesale brokers nationally, and we can’t wait to keep climbing the ranks.”

Prospect Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowners' needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information, visit www.prospecthomefinance.com.
