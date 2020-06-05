PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
WikiLocks Announces Unique, Ground Breaking, Legal Industry Software Solution for Defeat Waiver Arguments


Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the launch of an industry shaping legal software solution designed to defeat waiver arguments.

New York, NY, June 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- WikiLocks announces an industry shaping legal solution designed to defeat waiver arguments while protecting attorney-client privileged information, attorney work product, joint defense and all confidential case information.

Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions at WikiLocks commented, “Whether by your own staff, a mistake made by a court custodian, or that of a third-party litigation support company (for which you are responsible), privileged documents can be (and frequently are) inadvertently disclosed. When this happens, the Judge or Magistrate will determine whether you took reasonable care to protect against the conditions that caused that waiver.”

A legal industry challenge for decades is now easily resolved and managed using WikiLocks unique legal industry solution. WikiLocks protects all documents from the moment they touch your hands until the case is over & provides legal proof you employed state of the art cyber protection to prevent and protect against such a waiver.

WikiLocks works the way you do, within your most common applications. Simply select the data you wish to protect, assign access to individuals or groups, and distribute the newly protected document. The protection follows your document throughout its lifecycle, no matter how it is accessed, copied, pasted and attached.
