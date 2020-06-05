WikiLocks Announces Unique, Ground Breaking, Legal Industry Software Solution for Defeat Waiver Arguments

Press Releases WikiLocks Press Release

Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions for North American-based WikiLocks announces the launch of an industry shaping legal software solution designed to defeat waiver arguments.

Mark Sterle, Director of Legal Solutions at WikiLocks commented, “Whether by your own staff, a mistake made by a court custodian, or that of a third-party litigation support company (for which you are responsible), privileged documents can be (and frequently are) inadvertently disclosed. When this happens, the Judge or Magistrate will determine whether you took reasonable care to protect against the conditions that caused that waiver.”



A legal industry challenge for decades is now easily resolved and managed using WikiLocks unique legal industry solution. WikiLocks protects all documents from the moment they touch your hands until the case is over & provides legal proof you employed state of the art cyber protection to prevent and protect against such a waiver.



Contact Information WikiLocks

Mark Sterle

917-829-4000

www.wikilocks.com

Mark Sterle

917-829-4000



www.wikilocks.com



