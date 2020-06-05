All 5 Family and Divorce Lawyers from Main Line firm Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC Recognized as 2020 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vetrano & Vetrano Press Release

King of Prussia, PA, June 05, 2020 --



The Super Lawyers recognition process is rigorous with the stated objective being: “to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.”



The process begins with peer nominations, followed by third-party research of every nominee across 12 categories. Candidates then receive a peer evaluation by a highly credentialed panel. The highest-scoring attorneys in each category earn a coveted position on the list in the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine.



Five of the family and divorce lawyers in Main Line Pennsylvania recognized by Super Lawyers in 2020 are from Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC. Kathleen B. Vetrano and Sarinia M. Feinman were recognized as two of Pennsylvania’s Super Lawyers. Paula M. Borradaile, Lindsay H. Childs, and Lydia S. Terrill won recognition as Super Lawyers Rising Stars. This honor is awarded to a state’s top 2.5% of lawyers who are under 40 years old, or who have been practicing law for less than 10 years.



Kathleen B. Vetrano has received the honor of being one of Pennsylvania’s Super Lawyers each year since 2005. Ms. Vetrano is a well-known mediator and proponent of collaborative processes. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML), and has served the community for over 35 years with dedication and practice in courtroom conflicts as well as alternative dispute resolution.



Sarinia M. Feinman has also been named one of Pennsylvania’s Super Lawyers. Ms. Feinman is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, and has been recognized by Super Lawyers every year since 2010. This year’s award is her second as a Super Lawyer. Ms. Feinman limits her practice to family law matters, including custody relocation matters and children’s rights issues. In January 2020, Ms. Feinman took office as the Vice President of the Montgomery Bar Association.



Ms. Borradaile has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star eight times, in 2010, and 2014-2020. Ms. Borradaile’s primary focus is also family law and she has been trained in collaborative law as well as mediation. Ms. Borradaile has been a member of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court since 2008 and served as President from 2016-2017. She has also been recognized as a Top Lawyer by Main Line Today.



Ms. Childs is being recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the fourth time. Ms. Childs focuses solely on family law issues, such as divorce, child custody, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. Ms. Childs is currently serving a 3-year term on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Bar Association that began in January 2018. She was also recently appointed to serve on a subcommittee of the Family Justice Advisory Board.



Ms. Terrill is recognized as one of Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars for the first time. She also concentrates her practice exclusively in the area of family law, which includes divorce, child support, custody, alimony, and property settlement agreements. Ms. Terrill is a member of the Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court and Montgomery Bar Association, and recently had a Case Note published in Pennsylvania Family Lawyer, a publication of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section.



About Vetrano|Vetrano & Feinman LLC



Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the community. The firm’s family and divorce lawyers are advocates of collaborative divorce. Their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family’s individuals.



