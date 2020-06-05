Press Releases Medicas Medical Clinic Press Release

Receive press releases from Medicas Medical Clinic: By Email RSS Feeds: Local Medical Practice Owner Receives South University’s Alumni Achievement Award

Atlanta, GA, June 05, 2020 --(



The award was evaluated by professional accomplishment, dedication, volunteerism, and service to the university. President was selected because she “exemplifies commitment to the profession of nursing, nursing education, and the advancement of the field.”



“I’m honored to receive an award that affirms my commitment to the education of not only healthcare providers, but also our patients,” said President. “Through my teaching practice at Medicas Medical Clinic, I am able to positively impact society and show our patients how to care for themselves-- MMC represents a new trend in healthcare with undeniable results.”



In addition to MMC, President has also founded Grace Oasis Personal Care Home, LLC, which provides 24-hour in-home nursing care to developmentally disabled and bedridden individuals. She has also served as a guest speaker at the Women in Business EXPO and Bronner Business Institute. President received her Masters of Science in Nursing with a Specialization in Family Nurse Practitioner in 2014 at South University’s Savannah campus.



About Medicas Medical Clinic:

Medicas Medical Clinic, LLC is a medical practice located in Douglasville, Ga., and is owned by Mrs. Sarah President, a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with more than 20 years of experience in the various disciplines of nursing. The clinic strives to provide compassionate care with excellence, offering medical care services such as wellness exams, women’s health, sports, and work physicals, chronic disease management, and urgent care services to patients of all ages and gender. To learn more, please visit www.medicasmedicalclinic.com/. Atlanta, GA, June 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mrs. Sarah President, owner of Medicas Medical Clinic (MMC) located in Douglasville, Georgia received the South University’s Alumni Achievement Award in June 2019 for her significant contributions to the healthcare field. The University recently announced the award and released a video highlighting the ceremony, celebrating President as an “ambassador to the nursing profession” and “leader among South University’s alumni community.”The award was evaluated by professional accomplishment, dedication, volunteerism, and service to the university. President was selected because she “exemplifies commitment to the profession of nursing, nursing education, and the advancement of the field.”“I’m honored to receive an award that affirms my commitment to the education of not only healthcare providers, but also our patients,” said President. “Through my teaching practice at Medicas Medical Clinic, I am able to positively impact society and show our patients how to care for themselves-- MMC represents a new trend in healthcare with undeniable results.”In addition to MMC, President has also founded Grace Oasis Personal Care Home, LLC, which provides 24-hour in-home nursing care to developmentally disabled and bedridden individuals. She has also served as a guest speaker at the Women in Business EXPO and Bronner Business Institute. President received her Masters of Science in Nursing with a Specialization in Family Nurse Practitioner in 2014 at South University’s Savannah campus.About Medicas Medical Clinic:Medicas Medical Clinic, LLC is a medical practice located in Douglasville, Ga., and is owned by Mrs. Sarah President, a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with more than 20 years of experience in the various disciplines of nursing. The clinic strives to provide compassionate care with excellence, offering medical care services such as wellness exams, women’s health, sports, and work physicals, chronic disease management, and urgent care services to patients of all ages and gender. To learn more, please visit www.medicasmedicalclinic.com/. Contact Information Medicas Medical Clinic

Natasha Davis

678-390-2681



www.medicasmedicalclinic.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Medicas Medical Clinic