Jendy Solutions Gives Free Surveillance Cameras to Local Businesses

The company responsible for providing surveillance technology to the Illinois video gaming gambling industry is giving back to the community during this time of unrest and uncertainty.

Chicago, IL, June 05, 2020 --(



“Our country is built on small businesses and the people that operate them and those are the people that are most important to me,” says Jon Kopp, Managing Director of Jendy Solutions. He goes on to say “I want to make sure I’m doing my part by helping where I can – and right now (today), I can help by protecting our community businesses and the people that are working in them.”



Jendy will send out free cameras to verifiable businesses for a 30 to 90 day period. At the end of the free trial, the business owner has the option to either purchase the equipment at a heavily discounted rate or return the product at no cost to the business owner.



“There is absolutely no cost to the business owner. We’ll send out free cameras which will need to be installed by the business owner. When our communities open back up and are safe again, the cameras can stay installed or they can be uninstalled and sent back. Jendy can provide installation at a cost to the business owner if that is needed,” said Jon Kopp.



Verkada hybrid cloud surveillance cameras is state-of-the-art technology. Business owners can view footage 24/7 and setup motion detection alerts that can be emailed or texted to any device.



For more information on receiving free surveillance cameras for your local Illinois business, you can visit https://jendy.com/covid or email info@jendy.com.



About Jendy Solutions



About Jendy Solutions

Jendy Solutions is a privately owned marketing, technology and security firm. They are proud to boast a strong network of professionals, designers and engineers who thrive on rolling up their sleeves and solving modern problems and meeting business needs. Jendy is known for being the provider of security surveillance cameras to the Illinois video gaming slot machine industry to comply with the Illinois Gaming Board surveillance compliance regulation. Learn more about Jendy at https://jendy.com Contact Information Jendy Solutions

Jon Kopp

312-371-7866

https://jendy.com

https://jendy.com/covid

https://jendypartners.com

Jon Kopp

312-371-7866



https://jendy.com

https://jendy.com/covid

https://jendypartners.com



