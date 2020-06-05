New Self Storage Facility Opens in Federal Way, Washington

Press Releases West Coast Self-Storage Press Release

Federal Way storage facility aims to fulfill need for affordable storage in the area.

Federal Way, WA, June 05, 2020 --(



The facility was designed by Stephen Bourne of Seattle-based Site + Plan + Mix LLC, and was developed CPSG Self Storage Facility XI, LLC of Redmond, WA. The self-storage property features 758 units totaling 107,485 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. The facility also features 110 RV/boat storage spaces.



Federal Way Supreme Self Storage offers both indoor, ground-level storage units and drive-up units. The indoor units are heated and range in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30. The drive-up access units are also heated and range from 10 x 20 to 10 x 30. The RV storage units range in size from 12 x 30 to 12 x 45 and are uncovered and paved. The facility features several amenities including 24-hour recorded video surveillance, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services in future as well. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday.



The self-storage facility was built by JPR Construction of Issaquah, WA and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.



“Federal Way Supreme Self Storage represents what today’s storage customers have come to expect of a first-class storage facility – highly secure, affordable storage spaces and great service provided by knowledgeable professionals. We’re excited to offer Federal Way folks the best storage experience in the area,” said Gary Schneider, District Manager of West Coast Self-Storage.



Derek Hines

971-371-3734



https://westcoastselfstorage.com



