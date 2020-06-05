Junior Achievement Programs Have a Strong Impact on Students According to a New Survey

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Junior Achievement of North Florida Press Release

Survey shows a majority of youth who participated in JA said it made a difference in their decision to pursue higher education.

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs. Junior Achievement of North Florida has been operating in Jacksonville since 1963 and includes a satellite office in Tallahassee. Through an innovative partnership between the business community, educators and volunteers, Junior Achievement of North Florida helps young people connect with relevant learning and the importance of staying in school. This collaboration resulted in 62,355 students reached during the 2018-2019 school year. To learn more about Junior Achievement of North Florida, visit www.janfl.org. Jacksonville, FL, June 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Junior Achievement of North Florida programs have positively impacted students and helped shape their future according to a new survey commissioned by JA USA. The national branch of the nonprofit organization asked Ipsos, a leading market research firm, to perform the survey to learn how JA programs impact students in adulthood. The survey showed four in five JA alumni said a JA program played an important role in their decision to pursue higher education and in their professional and personal development.“Tomorrows are more important than ever and this survey shows that JA really does work to help students think about the future and how they want to see themselves in the working world,” said Steve St. Amand, president of JA of North Florida. “It shows that JA programs can help shape a child’s career and work path. The survey also showed that JA volunteers are a big influence on students’ lives. Of those surveyed, more than half work in the same field as their JA volunteer.”Ipsos contacted 7,332 adults over 18 from all over the U.S. for an online interview. Of those reached, 1,002 were JA alumni who remembered taking part in a JA program in elementary, middle or high school. Those who had more than one JA experience said it had a more profound impact on their lives and 51 percent of JA alumni have college degrees which is much higher than the 33 percent national average.Fifty-three percent of the JA alumni reported they have started, owned or partnered in a business. Eighty-four percent of businesses owned by JA alumni have employees and 26 percent employ more than 100 people. Four in five of those surveyed also said JA made them more confident they could achieve their goals. And nine in 10 said it was a great experience. A complete look at the survey can be found at janfl.org, just click on the JA in the News tab.As we all deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, JA of North Florida has found new ways to bring JA programs to students from kindergarten to 12th grade. JA program videos, JA Career Speakers Series and much more are available to everyone at janfl.org, click on COVID-19 next steps and online resources.About Junior Achievement of North FloridaJunior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs. Junior Achievement of North Florida has been operating in Jacksonville since 1963 and includes a satellite office in Tallahassee. Through an innovative partnership between the business community, educators and volunteers, Junior Achievement of North Florida helps young people connect with relevant learning and the importance of staying in school. This collaboration resulted in 62,355 students reached during the 2018-2019 school year. To learn more about Junior Achievement of North Florida, visit www.janfl.org. Contact Information Junior Achievement of North Florida

Kelly White

904-398-9944



www.janfl.org



