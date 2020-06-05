Victorious Family - Helping Families to Thrive

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Victorious Family Press Release

704.941.5564 Atlanta, GA, June 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The American family caught a glimpse of its true self throughout the spring of 2020. In the reflection was the true dynamic of how each person functions, or does not function, within the family unit. From social media memes to six-feet apart neighborhood chats, from Zoom classrooms to Facetime holiday celebrations, a major theme began to bubble up as parents and children were forced to give up everything except time with each other: The American Family is in crisis and, if left unchecked, this crisis will wreak havoc on a national level.According to Terence Chatmon, Chief Executive Officer of Victorious Family and a leading voice in crisis management and transformational leadership for more than 30 years, the COVID-19 Pandemic revealed the true state of the family. His organization is concerned with statistics such as:· Parents suffering from a mental disorder during the pandemic· Parents feeling inadequate to share the gospel message with their children· Christians needing to have a written family plan to lead and guide themChatmon, a former senior executive in Fortune 500 companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Citicorp, and The Coca-Cola Company, knows it takes strategies mixed with laser focus on finding solutions to lead people through major crisis.“My key drivers are dependency, sacrifice, surrender, and humility which power my pursuit of business with greater purpose,” Chatmon said. “I know if I can begin to mentor my fellow business owners and corporate executives who are seeing their homes in disarray, we will see a difference in our country. Our homes will be more than places to pass by people who share a last name or DNA. Homes will become houses of worship, schools of theology, and breeding grounds for revival.”Victorious Family was created to equip kingdom-minded parents to build kingdom-legacy homes. Chatmon and his team have a multifaceted approach to reaching their audience, but at the core of it all is creating a desire to build disciples of Jesus throughout the workforces of the world. Chatmon desires to build a better home through better business people.In his book, "Do Your Children Believe," Chatmon reminds readers of a verse about the generation after Joshua, "the servant of the Lord died" (Joshua) and “another generation grew up who knew neither the Lord nor what He had done for Israel” Judges 2:10. His goal is to prevent this in our generation and his work begins now.Chatmon is an international speaker, author, and transformational leader. Defined by both business and ministry leaders as a visionary with a zealous love of teaching and commitment to building leaders, brands, and organizations. His curriculum has been used to train thousands of parents, pastors and lay leaders globally. Learn more about his new book "Do Your Children Believe?" at www.doyourchildrenbelieve.com and visit www.victoriousfamily.orgMedia Contact: Arden McLaughlinPrinciple, Definita: Publicity & Marketing, LLCarden@marketingdefinita.com704.941.5564 Contact Information Victorious Family

