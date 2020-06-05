Operation Food Search Earns Highest GuideStar Recognition

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Nonprofit recognized for transparency with its strategies and finances for third consecutive year.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, June 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Operation Food Search (OFS) recently received GuideStar’s 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, which is a service of Candid. This is the third consecutive year the nonprofit hunger relief organization has achieved platinum status.By sharing metrics that highlight progress the agency is making toward its mission, OFS is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation such as overhead ratios. To reach the Platinum level, OFS provided extensive information to GuideStar including indepth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies and capabilities; and quantative information about results and progress.“We are honored to receive this recognition from GuideStar, which efficiently conveys our agency’s work in a very user-friendly and highly visual manner,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director at Operation Food Search. “This transparency allows our organization to easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with both our own supporters and GuideStar’s immense online audience.”Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



