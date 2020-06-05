Concertex Brings Tranquility to Coated Fabrics with Warp

Press Releases Concertex Press Release

A balanced harmony of energy and softness

Due to a strong background in woven textiles, Concertex's Design Director Aaron Mensik has transformed the traditional appearance of coated fabrics with a new digital print named Warp. The original technology is the first of its kind for the performance driven line. Designed by Mensik to mimic the beauty of yarns that run lengthwise on the loom, Warp resembles the look of a woven while upholding the high-performance, bleach cleanable qualities of a vinyl.

Warp balances energy and softness into a fresh 54" upholstery pattern. Developed to replicate the warmth of a woven, the digitally printed vinyl has a gentle ombre stripe. Boasting over 250,000 dou-ble rubs and offering a Graffiti-Free finishing, the durable pattern has exceptional stain protection and cleanability attributes. Offered in six comfortably colorful colorways, and mildly embossed for added interest, the pattern is extremely versatile. Warp's soft, tranquil appearance and lively characteristics blend beautifully in senior living facilities, hospitals, and hospitality environments.

About the Company: Technology is the foundation of Concertex's approach to product design and development. Established in 2010, the brand leads the industry in material innovation and embraces the courage to change. Today the line has expanded to include six product categories; Textiles, Coated Fabrics, Wallcovering, Wall Tiles, Outdoor, and Acoustic Solutions. Fresh and original, Concertex is dedicated to developing performance driven product that will revolutionize the hospitality, healthcare and contract markets.

