BYD Institutes Stringent Safety Protocols as It Reopens Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plant in California

Los Angeles, CA, June 05, 2020 --(



As it reopens, BYD will continue to follow guidelines for safe operations set by California, Los Angeles County, and the City of Lancaster while ramping up production of all-electric transit buses and motor coaches that meet stringent Buy America standards.



“The health and safety of our employees and our community is our top priority,” said Stella Li, BYD North America President. “The systems we have implemented here will serve to protect our workers and the citizens of our entire community.”



As it reopens, BYD is focused on the safety of its workforce, many of whom are members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) Union, Local 105. The company’s Human Resources team has adopted an innovative multi-point safety protocol, which includes:



- Social Distancing, including markings at all crowd gathering places to facilities social distancing.

- Screening and Monitoring, including non-contact body temperature scanning before anyone can enter the plant.

- Disinfection and Sanitation, including regular sanitation of all common areas and touch-prone areas and promoting the use of sanitizers.

- Prevention and Awareness, including providing and requiring the use of Personal Protection Equipment such as masks and gloves for all employees, and promoting safety awareness through training, posters, and memos.

- Promoting safety practices at home for workers, such as Sanitizing personal vehicles, avoiding gatherings, and frequent and vigorous hand washing.



BYD has divided its production workforce into shifts, has limited capacity in break areas, and has social distancing markings in gathering spots, including at entry points into the factory.



Following state, county, and City of Lancaster safety guidelines, BYD limited operations at the manufacturing plant in mid-March. Only employees deemed essential, such as those providing service and care to transit agency customers, worked during this period.



Although its manufacturing operation was paused, BYD continued to serve Lancaster, Los Angeles County, and its customers through the donations of Personal Protection Equipment to fight the spread of COVID-19. BYD has donated over $1 million worth of PPE items including masks and sanitizers.



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Jim Skeen/media relations specialist

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



