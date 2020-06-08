John F. Kazanovicz II, Esq., Joins Kahana & Feld LLP as a Partner with Its Construction, General Liability, and Employment Litigation Teams

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kahana & Feld Press Release

Oakland, CA, June 08, 2020 --(



“Mr. Kazanovicz is an accomplished and respected attorney who brings over a decade of litigation experience and leadership to our firm,” said Jason Daniel Feld, Esq., Co-Founding Partner of Kahana & Feld and Chair of the firm’s Construction Litigation and General Liability practice groups. “John has a track record of success in construction litigation matters, general liability, and employment litigation. He exemplifies the upstanding, outstanding, and understanding character we value at Kahana & Feld.”



“I am pleased to have John join our Oakland office and serve our growing clientele in Northern California,” added Emmett Seltzer, Esq., Managing Partner of Kahana & Feld’s Oakland office. “John brings with him experience and skills in various practice areas that will help us provide the highest quality representation to our clients.”



Mr. Kazanovicz has represented all manner of clients in all aspects of construction litigation, from drafting of construction contracts through claims and litigation which arise during and after the construction phase. He has also focused his practice on employment and general liability matters. Mr. Kazanovicz graduated with a degree in economics from Brown University. He received his JD from Santa Clara University. At Santa Clara he participated on the Honors Moot Court team and interned as a student attorney with the Northern California Innocence Project. Prior to joining Kahana & Feld, John was an associate at Oles Morrison and Wolfe & Wyman, both in the Bay area.



Mr. Kazanovicz lives in San Francisco with his wife and daughter. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball and softball, being a fanatic when it comes to the Boston professional sports teams, and cheering on his alma mater Brown University football team, where he played four years winning an Ivy League title in 2005.



About Kahana & Feld LLP

