Funtastik Labs Cancels Summer Camps Due to COVID-19 and Issues Full Refunds

Katy’s premier open to the public S.T.E.A.M. Entertainment Center - Funtastik Labs.

Stay-at-home orders are being lifted across Texas, but Funtastik Labs, Katy’s premier STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) entertainment center for kids, has instead cancelled all their summer camps for 2020. “With the spread of COVID-19, we felt a lot of attention this year would be diverted from the kids having fun to controlling the risk of spread. It would really compromise the camp experience we offer and go against our mission,” says Roli Sangal, CEO of Funtastik Labs.



Funtastik Labs offers innovative weeklong STEAM summer camps with different options for morning and afternoon. While this sounds very academic, STEAM summer camps at Funtastik Labs have no lectures. They are completely hands-on with real kid-friendly materials and equipment for kids to experiment, build projects, and complete challenges.



Many parents across the country rely on Summer Camp programs to entertain their kids during summer. It offers a win-win for kids and parents. Kids get to spend time with peers their age while experiencing something fun and new in a social and constructive setting while giving parents time for work, chores, or even a break. “We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision. But we felt it was necessary given the circumstances and we wanted to decide quickly. That way parents have time to find other options,” say Roli Sangal.



Many businesses have had to cancel or downsize their summer camps programs due to the pandemic. Some have converted their program to online camps with online meetings. “For Funtastik Labs this really wasn’t a viable option. Our activities are all hands on, and we don’t do much lecturing. It actually goes against our program principles to have kids sit and listen for any extended period.”



This does not mean that Funtastik Labs will be closed all summer. “Many parents are searching for ways to take their kids out for fun experiences but also maintain social distancing. We’re in the process of launching a new program designed specifically for this time.”



About Funtastik Labs

Funtastik Labs opened its doors in January of 2019 and focuses on creating fun and providing positive STEAM experiences for kids. Since its opening, Funtastik Labs has been hosting birthday parties, spring-break camps, summer camps, and school field trips. It also offers Open Lab, a walk-in program (currently suspended due to COVID-19 but expected to resume soon) for parents to bring their kids in for science experiments, art projects, and robotics challenges.



Amanda Jordan

281-819-6363





