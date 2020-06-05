Nom Nom Events and Sweet Kicks Created the First DIY Boba Kit in Arizona

Press Releases Nom Nom Events Press Release

Boba is a popular Asian drink that is a tea base that's combined with milk or fruit and then poured over tapioca pearls. The tapioca pearls are boba, which is sweet and chewy, adding an irresistible texture to a refreshing drink.



Sweet Kicks and Nom Nom Events created Arizona’s first DIY Boba Kit. The DIY kit is $60 and can make 12 large drinks. It comes with video instructions and proportioned out ingredients to make the perfect boba tea with family and friends.



-- 4 Bear cups and straws

-- 3 different flavors

------ Brown Sugar Boba milk tea

------ Taro milk tea (non-dairy)

------ Classic Milk tea (non-dairy)

-- Made with loose leaf black tea leaves

-- Black boba

-- Mango popping boba

-- Strawberry popping boba

-- Kiwi popping boba

-- Lychee jelly

-- Rainbow jelly

-- Brown sugar syrup

-- Mystery gift



A limited-edition DIY Kit is available for $70 that comes with all of the above and Bear Bottles unique to Sweet Kicks for kawaii pictures. The ticket purchase will include the kit along with recipes/instructions. The ticket purchase will support local businesses, impacted by the pandemic, and available here: www.tickettailor.com/events/metrophoenixnightmarket/379640



Jay Kwan

623-282-2105



facebook.com/eventsnom



