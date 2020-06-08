Cybage is Now a Services Partner for ServiceNow, Upgrades to Premier Tier

Press Releases Cybage Software Press Release

A step-up as a Premier Partner, in addition to becoming a Services Partner.

Pune, India, June 08, 2020 --(



As a Services Partner, Cybage will deliver implementations for the ServiceNow platform and leverage world class solutions and tools to accelerate IT and customer service automation engagements for our customers.



Premier Partners are recognized by the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology focusing on capacity, customer success, and capability, and a firm’s go-to-market maturity. The global partner segment framework is determined by a Partner’s strategy to support ServiceNow’s goal of $10 Billion and beyond, and their ability to successfully deliver specific customer www.cybage.com/ outcomes.



“This move marks our growth in our association with ServiceNow and resonates our focus on delivering value-driven business solutions to our customers. ServiceNow’s application suite and Cybage’s deep understanding of ITIL and Customer Service best practices has strengthened our key offerings across consulting, implementations, and ongoing service management operations,” said Arun Nathani, CEO and Managing Director of Cybage Software.



Cybage’s portfolio of business solutions is powered by a strong partner ecosystem. Our solutions on the ServiceNow platform are focused on IT services, customer service management, operations management, business management, and HR management, in our chosen industry verticals.



About Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.:

